EPUB 3.3 has achieved the status of a World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) Recommendation, signifying its recognition as a new web standard. EPUB is an interchange format widely used for creating digital documents, incorporating web content such as HTML, CSS, SVG, and other resources.

The latest version, EPUB 3.3, retains full backwards compatibility with its predecessor, EPUB 3.2. This means that documents created using the earlier version will remain valid in the new version, and no changes need to be made to document workflows.

Achieving W3C Recommendation status implies that EPUB 3.3 has undergone extensive review by W3C members, often leading to essential technical changes. Recommendations also contain detailed guidelines for implementation. Additionally, W3C creates a test suite during the standardization process, as in the case of EPUB 3.3.

The W3C has also taken significant steps to update the EPUB documentation. The content specifications have been separated from the reading system specifications, catering to the differing interests of two distinct groups of users. Furthermore, improvements have been made to enhance the readability of the documents.

Accessibility was an essential focus point in the development of EPUB 3.3. The EPUB Accessibility specification has been updated and integrated into the EPUB Standard. According to the W3C, the updated specification meets the requirements set forth by the European Accessibility Act.

With the W3C now responsible for maintaining the EPUB specification, a working group has been established to consider the development of new features. Although no significant technical changes are currently planned, the working group's role will be crucial in the ongoing enhancement of the standard.

