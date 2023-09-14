DistroKid Broadens Its Horizons: Integrates Bandzoogle Into Its Tool Ecosystem For Musicians

Emerging as a beacon of innovation in the music distribution landscape, DistroKid recently embarked on a new growth strategy with the acquisition of Bandzoogle, a renowned website builder primarily catering to musicians. Though the specifics related to the financial aspects of the deal remain undisclosed, it represents a significant stride for DistroKid in augmenting its extensive ecosystem of tools beneficial for artists.

This acquisition empowers DistroKid's artist base to streamline the process of digital sales, physical sales, and on-demand sales, from within the DistroKid platform itself. Yet, the company emphasizes that access to Bandzoogle's services would remain unobstructed for non-DistroKid platform users as well.

Artist-centric platform DistroKid, currently boasting a user base of over two million artists and contributing substantially- approximately 30-40%- to the global volume of new music, has continually focused on enhancing its service provision via innovation. Its latest development, an iPhone application, facilitates easier music uploading, earnings tracking, editing of lyrics or credits for past releases, and streaming statistics access for users.

Meanwhile, the absorbed entity, Bandzoogle, instituted in 2003 by musician Chris Vinson, has an impressive track record in the realm of elementary commerce utilities for artists. These services enable artists to conveniently manage the sale of their music, merchandise, and concert tickets, directly through their fans, sans any commission. Additional features like fan subscriptions, mailing lists, crowdfunding facilities, and virtual tipping options further elevate the value proposition. Since its foundation, Bandzoogle's platform has driven the sale of over $100 million in music, merchandise, and event tickets, anchoring over 60,000 existing websites.

The inclusion of Bandzoogle's toolset within DistroKid could potentially revolutionize the independent artists' experiences on the platform.

Strategic acquisitions like these not only underscore a company's vision but also propel it forward in the quest for comprehensive service provision.