Recently, Deno 1.34 has been released with significant improvements in compatibility with NPM and Node.js, making way for a better developer experience. The JavaScript and TypeScript runtime, which has aggressively positioned itself as an alternative to Node.js, continues to evolve with new feature implementations.

Deno 1.34 now enables deno compile to support NPM packages. Since the introduction of deno compile in Deno 1.6 back in December 2020, developers have been able to compile their projects into a single binary executable. This capability accelerates the deployment and startup time, as it allows developers to distribute and execute binaries across all major platforms without having to install any Deno dependencies. The latest extension of this feature to NPM has further streamlined the deployment process.

Prior to the current update, deno compile had also incorporated support for web workers and dynamic imports. Efforts are already underway to enhance this feature even more, with the primary focus on minimizing the total binary size.

Following last month's Deno 1.33 release, Deno 1.34 is another critical milestone in the journey towards the highly anticipated Deno 2 release.

Deno 1.34 ships with Google V8 11.5 JavaScript and TypeScript engine, as well as TypeScript 5.04.