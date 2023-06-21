Databricks has revealed new partnerships with Cloudflare, Dell, Oracle, and Twilio through its innovative Delta Sharing feature. This groundbreaking feature allows secure sharing of live data with other computing platforms, fostering enhanced collaboration and data exchange.

To illustrate, the integration with Cloudflare allows for seamless sharing between Databricks and Cloudflare R2, the latter being Cloudflare's distributed object storage offering. This live data sharing capability eradicates the need for managing complex data transfers or duplications while ensuring customers always share the most up-to-date data sets.

“We are in the midst of an AI revolution rooted in data,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “Cloudflare R2 provides an amazing value proposition for companies that suffer from vendor lock-in and ensures developers retain the power to choose where to move and use their data. The combination of Cloudflare's massive global network and zero-egress storage, along with Databricks' potent sharing and processing capabilities, will give our joint customers the fastest, most secure, and most affordable data sharing capabilities across the globe.”

Delta Sharing enables customers to directly share data, AI models, and notebooks with companies supporting the feature, without incurring exorbitant fees or duplicating their data. Additionally, managing permissions with Delta Sharing is remarkably simple.

Databricks emphasizes that the absence of an open standard for sharing data has hindered the establishment of a universal secure data exchange. Previously, customers had to replicate their data across multiple platforms, clouds, and regions to share it. However, the introduction of Delta Sharing has changed the game, enabling data exchange with any company supporting the protocol.

“Without an open standard for secure data exchange across organizations, companies find it highly time-consuming to collaborate, requiring export, replication, and maintenance of data across numerous software platforms,” stated Matei Zaharia, co-founder and CTO at Databricks. “Delta Sharing delivers the first open protocol for sharing data across diverse computing platforms, clouds, and regions. Today's announcements showcase the immense demand in the industry, with multiple major technology vendors joining the ecosystem. We are excited about how this will push open interchange forward and help all of our customers collaborate more effortlessly.”

