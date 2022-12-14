Global no-code platform provider Creatio has announced the release of version 8.0.6 of its platform, which introduces a composable architecture, an upgraded Freedom UI, and state-of-the-art AI-driven workflow design capabilities. The update equips organizations with the tools and agility they need to design, automate, and optimize workflows, and boost CRM operations without the need for traditional coding.

The innovative composable architecture in Creatio 8.0.6 empowers businesses to speed up the application design process, enhancing the reusability of pre-built components. The platform now delivers a comprehensive library of composable elements, enabling no-code creators to quickly assemble functionality blocks, applications, and full-scale products. Composable no-code architecture brings agility to new heights by offering pluggable, replaceable, and reusable components, significantly reducing the need for customization and development work. No-code creators can now turn any developed functionality into reusable composable elements for future projects.

As a part of the update, the latest version of the platform features a refreshed UI and UX for both desktop and mobile users. With a focus on delivering an engaging experience and a high level of personalization, the new Freedom UI incorporates the best UI/UX practices to streamline application design and user adoption. The updated Freedom UI Designer boasts a comprehensive library of pre-defined views, widgets, and templates, enabling the creation of visually appealing applications quickly and efficiently.

In addition to the architectural enhancements, Creatio has expanded its process management designer with AI-driven development functionality. The cutting-edge AI capabilities guide no-code creators in designing and automating workflows for maximum business impact. By analyzing historical data and leveraging built-in best practices, the intelligent recommendation engine helps optimize workflows to increase productivity and efficiency. These AI-assisted workflow automation features focus on boosting end-users' effectiveness while accelerating the workflow design process.

With its composable architecture, advanced Freedom UI, and AI-assisted workflow automation, the Creatio 8.0.6 update enables businesses to exercise greater control over their automation journey. The platform empowers organizations to develop innovative no-code applications, making it comparable to other well-known no-code platforms such as AppMaster.io.

