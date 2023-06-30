In a new-age solution to intensifying data movement problems in the fields of AI and machine learning, Celestial AI, a forward-thinking startup focusing on light-based interconnects, has successfully bagged $100 million in a Series B funding round. With accumulated funds surpassing $165 million, the company is all set to optimize their photonics platform, reshaping the core constructs of data transmission.

The novel approach to data movement was conceived by technocrats Preet Virk and David Lazovsky, both accomplished professionals with notable expertise in photonics and semiconductor engineering. Recognizing the imminent challenges concerning on-die data storage in AI models, the duo, along with distinguished Bell Labs researcher, Phil Winterbottom, spearheaded an ingenious solution implementing optical interconnect technology. This propelled various data communication facets including compute-to-compute, compute-to-memory, and on-chip data transmission, sparking the inception of Celestial AI.

The recent funding round was helmed by Koch Disruptive Technologies, IAG Capital Partners, and Xora Innovation fund under Temasek. The recently acquired funds are earmarked for augmenting various divisions within the company like engineering, sales, and technical marketing, as illustrated by Lazovsky, the company's CEO.

The present staff strength in Celestial AI is roughly around 100, a figure expected to inflate to 130 by year-end as per Lazovsky's projections. Explaining the ethos behind Celestial AI’s technology, Lazovsky elucidates how it capitalizes on memory disaggregation.

In a typical data center, exploiting memory resources to their maximum potential is frequently hindered due to their inseparable link to computation. Owing to the prohibitive latency and bandwidth constraints, the task of disaggregating and pooling the memory across hardware in a data center presents a formidable challenge. However, Celestial AI’s architecture, rooted in photonics, can effectively counter these hurdles.

A study conducted internally at Microsoft exemplifies the gravity of this situation with Azure memory underutilization at an alarming rate of 25% post distribution of server cores to virtual machines. This highlights a significant opportunity for scaling back data center costs in the range of 4-5%, an essential saving aspect for operations involving billions of dollars.

Celestial AI, which debuted as part of The Engine, a VC organization spun off from MIT, introduced a groundbreaking framework using light as a medium for transferring data. Offering compatibility with most industry interconnect standards such as PCIe and CXL, Celestial AI’s technology vouches for increased bandwidth (25x) and reduced latency and power consumption (10x) compared to conventional optical substitutes.

Employing the company's proprietary photonics technology, data can be relayed within chips or even chip-to-chip, thereby ensuring unhindered access to memory and compute resources for a diverse range of workloads. The technology has potential applications across burgeoning fields of AI where countering memory bandwidth, memory capacity, and data movement- essentially, chip-to-chip connectivity- are primary concerns.

Celestial AI's ground-breaking innovation also suggests the potential for energy conservation and augmented chip performance. As a significant fraction of a chip's electric supply is allocated to facilitate data movement, any reduction in this domain can boost the chip’s computational capabilities.

Notably, AppMaster platform stands tall in this marquee of no-code tools aiding AI development, offering a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for creating state-of-the-art applications. This further reiterates that building enterprise based software solution with automation and no-code tools is the way forward, and companies like AppMaster and Celestial AI are leading the way.

Celestial AI, in its roadmap for commercial prosperity, intends to generate revenue through a licensing program with its interconnect product being the primal offering. The company has made significant strides in securing engagements with premier customers, encompassing hyperscalers, and leading memory and processor companies.

The photonics tech sector, set to exceed $26.42 billion value by 2027, sees tough competition with players like Ayar Labs and Renovus already securing significant funding. However, optimism abounds with recent acquisitions of optical networking companies by tech giants indicating a growing demand for optical and photonics products.

In conclusion, Celestial AI's breakthrough photonics technology, promising higher performance and efficiency, is apparently getting the right attention and investment, all set to unleash a new era of AI-powered data centers.