The innovative Artifact news app, developed by co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, recently rolled out a cutting-edge feature aimed at addressing clickbait articles. Last month, the app introduced an option for users to flag articles as clickbait, and now, it has taken a step further to allow artificial intelligence (AI) to reconstruct headlines of flagged clickbait articles.

When a user marks an article title as clickbait, the Artifact app activates a GPT-4 model to rewrite the headline, ensuring a more accurate and unbiased representation of the content. Previously, after multiple users reported an article, Artifact employed a manual process to verify and mark articles as clickbait. However, with the new AI update, once the Artifact team confirms an article as clickbait, the technology automatically rewrites the headline for all users. A star icon will be displayed next to the updated headline, indicating AI-driven modifications.

Artifact is also in the process of developing advanced technology capable of detecting clickbait articles without the need for manual reporting. This advanced system, once implemented, will enable the app to automatically detect and rewrite headlines, further streamlining the news consumption experience for users and promoting reliable information.

The integration of AI technologies, like the GPT-4 model, into applications like the Artifact news app represents a positive shift towards promoting credible information and minimizing misleading clickbait content. As a result, users can benefit from more reliable news updates with the assurance that AI-powered processes are in place to counter clickbait reporting.