Apple has unveiled a series of notable updates scheduled to arrive with the launch of iOS 17 this fall, aimed at enhancing users' experience across Apple Podcasts. These improvements include a refreshed 'Now Playing' interface, new search filters, and using App Store subscriptions within the Podcasts app.

The revamped Now Playing interface boasts a dynamic background highlighting a podcast's art while offering convenient controls to manage episode queues. In iOS 17, users can tap the 'Playing Next' button to view the upcoming episode, while easily adding episodes to the Queue using the 'More' menu or by pressing and holding on an episode. The 'Playing Next' feature now includes a Queue section, simplifying the reordering or clearing of episodes. Once all queued episodes are played, Apple Podcasts seamlessly transitions into 'Up Next' episodes.

Users can find chapters in episodes via the 'Playing Next' section, with Chapters displaying each chapter's duration and the remaining time for the current one. Apple hopes this added feature will give listeners better control of their listening experience.

Searching for podcasts is also set to become more streamlined, with enhancements to search filters that include 'Top Results,' 'Shows,' 'Episodes,' and 'Channels.' Search results will deliver even more in-depth details, such as time remaining in a partially played episode or whether it's saved to the user's library. A nifty shortcut is also introduced, with users now able to double-tap the Search tab to instantly access the search bar and input text.

Moreover, Apple announced the ability to connect eligible subscriptions to top apps on the App Store with Apple Podcasts, giving users access to new shows. Interaction with apps such as Bloomberg, The Washington Post, Calm, and Lingokids can be dished out in a more integrated fashion. Apple Podcasts will automatically recognize and add these App Store subscriptions, allotting the corresponding channel or show to the user's library.

Alongside these updates, Apple Music and Apple News are set to launch new audio experiences on Apple Podcasts. By subscribing to Apple Music or Apple One, users gain access to the entire catalog of Apple Music radio shows. Apple News+ or Apple One subscribers can also enjoy narrated audio stories from various magazines and newspapers. This wealth of audio content will be available on both Apple News and Apple Podcasts simultaneously.

Recognizing creators, Apple now provides support for episode artwork for all shows, allowing users to learn more about each episode through visual aids such as illustrations, graphics, or photographs. Creators can submit their artwork via RSS through their hosting provider, with Apple Podcasts continuing to display show artwork when episode artwork is unavailable.

Lastly, the updates offer a new design for episodes, shows, and channels, making it more efficient for users to preview, play, and follow their favorite podcasts. Among other improvements, Apple touts bug fixes and performance enhancements as additional benefits.