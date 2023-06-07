Global tech giant Apple has made a strategic acquisition of Mira, a startup focused on developing augmented reality (AR) headset technology, as reported by The Verge. While the financial details of the acquisition remain undisclosed, Mira's unique expertise in creating lightweight AR hardware could significantly contribute to Apple's vision for AR technology and their recently announced Vision Pro headset.

Los Angeles-based Mira was founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Ben Taft, and has since been creating AR headsets for various clients, including Universal Studios. The startup's devices have been utilized in attractions at Universal Studios' Nintendo World theme parks. Before the acquisition, Mira managed to secure an impressive $17 million in investments from notable firms such as Blue Bear Capital, Happiness Ventures, and Sequoia. The startup had focused on creating AR applications, games, and experiences by combining innovative heads-up display technology with intelligent software systems.

In its initial phase, Mira promoted its lightweight AR hardware as an accessible entry point for consumers into the realm of AR, concentrating primarily on consumer apps. However, the startup later shifted its focus toward industrial implementations, presumably due to market profitability.

The acquisition of Mira comes on the heels of Apple unveiling its first-ever AR headset, the Vision Pro. The acquisition further propels Apple into the AR market and strengthens its position as a leader in cutting-edge technology adoption. While it is uncertain how Mira's technology and expertise will fit into Apple's AR roadmap, The Verge reports that Jony Ive, Apple's former product designer, was once an advisor to Mira, adding an interesting connection between the companies.

