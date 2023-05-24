Anthropic, a leading generative AI startup co-founded by veterans from OpenAI, has successfully raised $450 million in a Series C funding round. The funding round was spearheaded by Spark Capital, with notable participation from major tech giants like Google, Salesforce (through Salesforce Ventures), and Zoom (via Zoom Ventures). Investment support from these key players underscores the potential for Anthropic's AI-driven products to positively transform both businesses and consumers.

While Anthropic has not revealed the company valuation following their Series C round, reports from The Information in early March suggested that they were seeking to raise capital at a valuation exceeding $4.1 billion. The actual figures may likely fall within that range.

Anthropic's technology leverages AI to perform a variety of tasks, including conversational and text processing applications. CEO Dario Amodei stated, The systems we are building are being designed to provide reliable AI services that can positively impact businesses and consumers now and in the future. Anthropic has already established customer bases across multiple industries such as healthcare, HR, and education.

Recent partnership announcements from Zoom and Google, aimed at building customer-centric AI products with an emphasis on reliability, productivity, and safety, further highlight Anthropic's growing momentum. Another significant factor is Spark Capital's recent recruitment of Fraser Kelton, former head of product at OpenAI, as a venture partner. The venture capital firm has been actively seeking out early-stage AI startups, especially in the generative AI space.

With the addition of the $350 million from the latest funding round, Anthropic's total war chest amounts to an impressive $1.35 billion. This puts the startup in strong competition with top AI-funded companies like OpenAI, which has raised over $11.3 billion (according to CrunchBase). Competitors like Inflection AI, a personal AI assistant developer, has secured $225 million, while Anthropic's rival Adept raised approximately $415 million.

Anthropic, launched in 2021 by Dario Amodei, former VP of research at OpenAI, now competes with his former employer, as well as other startups such as Cohere and AI21 Labs. All of these companies are focused on developing and commercializing their text-generating and image-generating AI systems. Yet Anthropic aims even higher, aspiring to create next-generation AI assistants that integrate seamlessly into various industries and leverage the power of AI for overall societal advancement.

