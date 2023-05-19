Google's forthcoming Android 14 may not boast an extensive list of new features; however, it appears to hold some hidden gems that enhance the user experience. One such improvement is a modification to the 'App Pairs' feature, enabling users to 'save' a set of apps for later use, which cater to multitasking needs. Split-screen multitasking has long been a staple in Google's mobile operating system, with a significant revamp in Android 12. As previously reported, this update included the option for apps to appear as a pair in the recent apps menu.

For Android 14, App Pairs continues to evolve, presumably in anticipation of Google's upcoming foldables and tablets. Specifically, Android 14 will support the 'save' functionality for App Pairs. This enhancement was discovered by Mishaal Rahman in Android 14 Beta 2 and validated on different devices. Users can now tap on an app pair and select 'save app pair' to store specific pairings. Although not fully functional at present, the intended purpose is likely to enable users to save app pairings for more efficient multitasking on their devices.

It may even allow storing these pairings on the homescreen or in the Android dock for easier access on large-screen devices. It is worth noting that this is not an entirely new feature for Android as a whole. Samsung's One UI offers a similar functionality that operates in a comparable manner. However, the addition of this feature in Android 14 is expected to greatly benefit Google's large-screen devices as well as other Android devices, improving multitasking capabilities across the board. In today's fast-paced digital world, multitasking is essential for users of all types of devices, including tablets and foldable smartphones.

