YouTube is taking the leap and strengthening its video content with an AI-powered dubbing service named, Aloud. Developed by Google's Area 120 incubator, the newly integrated feature simplifies localization efforts by enabling effortless dubbing in various languages.

In an announcement at VidCon, YouTube revealed plans for the Aloud team to join its platform. The AI-based tool begins by transcribing videos, which can be reviewed and edited by creators. The next step involves translation and audio production. This collaboration with Aloud holds the promise of making video content more accessible and allowing creators to reach a wider audience in multiple languages.

The service is already being tested with hundreds of creators, according to YouTube's Amjad Hanif. While Aloud can currently support a few languages, such as English, Spanish, and Portuguese, there are plans to expand the service further. This serves as an invaluable resource considering the growing trend of adding multi-language dubs to videos, boosting international viewership.

Moreover, YouTube is working on enhancing sound quality by making translated audio tracks mimic the creator's original voice and incorporate pronunciation nuances and lip-syncing features. A YouTube spokesperson, Jessica Gibby, shared that these improvements are planned for 2024.

