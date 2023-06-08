Adobe has announced the release of its Firefly generative image generator for enterprise users, allowing them to customize the model with their branded assets. The Adobe Express design app, formerly known as Adobe Spark, will also be available to enterprise users, with integrated access to Firefly.

David Wadhwani, President of Digital Media Business at Adobe, emphasized the importance of driving internal efficiencies as content demands continue to soar. He believes that Firefly, along with the power of Express and Creative Cloud, will enable users with varying skill levels to turn ideas into content quickly and produce exceptional designs.

The launch of Firefly for enterprises closely trails its recent integration into Photoshop, where it has been utilized over 150 million times. Much like its competition, Adobe is rapidly incorporating newer capabilities across its product portfolio.

A key advantage of Firefly is its ability to generate commercially safe images. By training the model using images from Adobe's stock imagery marketplace and combining them with openly licensed and public domain content, the company avoids potential copyright issues. While this limits the range of images Firefly can produce, its commercial safety takes precedence in an enterprise context. Adobe is willing to stand by this and will indemnify businesses that use Firefly-generated images.

With this latest move, Firefly is now available in the standalone web app, Adobe Express, and Creative Cloud.

Besides Firefly-related updates, Adobe also unveiled several other generative AI-powered services under its Sensei GenAI platform. Focused on text and data-centric models, Sensei GenAI leverages multiple large language models, such as OpenAI through Microsoft Azure and the Google-incubated FLAN-T5 model.

One notable use case is the integration of a generative AI-based marketing copy generator (currently in beta) in Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Journey Optimizer. This allows brands to edit, rephrase, and summarize marketing copy while selecting their desired tone of voice. Brands can also tune the model with their data to ensure on-brand, automatically-generated content. This could potentially revolutionize marketing copy and SEO content generation.

Customer Journey Analytics users can now utilize natural language queries to analyze their data, while the service can also auto-caption charts and graphs. A new chat tool will enable brands to interact with prospects online, answer product-related queries, and aid sales teams with custom responses and summarized interactions, all within Marketo Engage.

According to Adobe, they are already collaborating with hundreds of brands, including Mattel, IBM, and Dentsu, to facilitate the adoption of these AI-powered tools. As enterprises continue to adopt no-code platforms like AppMaster and Adobe's offerings, they'll be able to streamline content generation and marketing processes, further driving their growth and success.