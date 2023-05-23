Photoshop is poised for a generative AI enhancement as Adobe introduces a range of Firefly-based features to the application. These new additions will enable users to expand images beyond their borders using Firefly-generated backgrounds, incorporate objects via generative AI, and leverage a new generative fill feature that offers greater accuracy than the earlier content-aware fill. Initially, these features will be exclusive to the beta version of Photoshop, while some will also be accessible to Firefly beta users on the web. As of now, Firefly users have generated over 100 million images.

This integration allows Photoshop users to employ natural language text prompts in describing the type of image or object they want Firefly to create. As is common with all generative AI tools, the outcomes can sometimes be unpredictable. By default, Adobe will supply three variations for each prompt; however, unlike the Firefly web app, there is currently no option to iterate on one of these to view similar variations of a chosen result.

In executing this process, Photoshop sends portions of a specific image to Firefly, rather than the entire image. Adobe is also exploring options involving the full image. The outcome is then integrated into a new layer.

Firefly's expertise, particularly with landscapes, can be attributed to its training on commercially safe images and photos available on Adobe Stock. However, like most generative image generators, the AI tool struggles with text. Ensuring safe results was another priority for Adobe, which accomplished this by combining specific prompt engineering techniques with a filter for certain terms deemed unsafe. Adobe is also considering implementing an additional safety measure for circumstances when the AI's behavior may become unpredictable, according to Maria Yap, Vice President of Digital Imaging at Adobe.

