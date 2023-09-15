WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) refers to a set of international guidelines and standards aimed at ensuring digital content such as websites, applications, and multimedia are accessible and usable by everyone, including people with various levels of abilities and disabilities. Developed by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the leading global authority on web accessibility, WCAG guidelines address a diverse range of disabilities, including visual, auditory, cognitive, language, and learning impairments.

The purpose of WCAG is to ensure the web becomes more inclusive and user-friendly. With over 51% of the worldwide population using the internet, businesses and developers must recognize that digital accessibility is not just a moral responsibility but also a legal and regulatory requirement in many jurisdictions. In this context, WCAG compliance is essential to avoid potential lawsuits, adhere to the Americans with Disabilities Act, and conform with the European Union's Web Accessibility Directive.

WCAG is structured around four main principles, which are known as POUR: Perceivable, Operable, Understandable, and Robust. Following a layered approach, each principle is broken down into several guidelines that provide specific recommendations, testable success criteria, and techniques for meeting accessibility requirements.

Perceivable refers to the need for digital content and user interface components to be presented in a way that users can perceive and process, regardless of their sensory abilities. Examples include providing text alternatives for images and other non-text content, offering captions and transcripts for audio and video materials, and ensuring proper contrast ratio between the text and background for easy readability.

Operable means that users must be able to navigate and interact with a website or application with ease, regardless of their motor skills or input method. Developers should ensure proper keyboard navigation, provide enough time for users to react and interact, prevent seizure triggers, and make navigation predictable and consistent across all pages.

Understandable requires that digital content is clear, predictable, and easy to digest, taking into account the various cognitive, language, and learning abilities of users. Best practices include using simple and concise language, providing clear instructions, minimizing errors, and ensuring that user input is validated and accurately communicated.

Robust signifies that web content should be compatible with current and future user agents, including assistive technologies such as screen readers and speech recognition tools. For this principle, developers should adhere to well-established standards and best practices, ensuring proper markup, structure, and semantics, as well as testing across different devices, platforms, and technologies.

