Before we dig into the details, first, we need to define what a backend developer is. There are usually two aspects of any web application - the frontend and backend. The front includes the web pages you visit and communicate within your browser. Frontend developers generally design those pages. While in backend development, web developers are responsible for writing code that executes on the web server. However, writing code is not easy. First, you have to learn skills if you want to write code, even in simple HTML language. In other words, the backend is the technique of developing those plugs into the data, frequently called the application program interface or API. Today, backend developers have become the backbone of web applications. Almost every company is looking for backend developers who can professionally write codes in any language. There are 8 top skills you need to learn to become an effective backend web developer.

Skill 1: Choose the Right Programming Language

When it comes to programming web applications or web apps, there isn't any lack of available backend programming languages. Choosing the right language is not easy. This can even be challenging for a newcomer. Below are the most suitable languages for backend development.

Java

Java is an old language. It renders exceptional characteristics. It mainly follows the object-oriented programming paradigm. Java is specially designed for backend development. Java is a more powerful system. It is generally written in an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) before being made in bytecode or low-level code that a program interpreter can interpret instead of human backend developers. Backend developers frequently use Java to write codes. Java is also frequently used to build extensive enterprise-level applications. It is a very secure programming language. Using Java, programmers can write the code even though multiple tasks are being processed simultaneously. Programmers also prefer to write the codes in Java. It can be handy when you have to perform a program in less time by executing different processes in parallel.

PHP

PHP is another well-known server-side backend web programming language officially introduced in 1997. This language is generally employed for session searches, developing eCommerce websites, and administering databases and web apps.

Python

Python is another high-level decoded backend web programming language. Backend Developers use Python to write codes, analyze data, automate tasks, build websites, web apps, and machine learning.

Skill 2: Knowledge of Back-end Frameworks

Learning backend programming languages is not enough; you may also need to polish your skills with the frameworks. Backend frameworks are superior to application development for numerous enterprises. Backend frameworks are essential for web developers to confirm optimal efficiency. There are several frameworks for example:

Django

Django is an open-source backend framework. Its code is written in the Python programming language. Django facilitates quick app development. It is also suitable for the development of feature-rich database-driven websites.

Skill 3: Comprehensive Knowledge of Databases

To become one of the best backend web developers or professional code writers, you need to become familiar with stacking and retrieving data from databases. A database is a set of spreadsheets. Every database is a table that looks like a particular spreadsheet, with data kept in rows and columns. Though frontend developers can relate with databases and interfaces with them, backend web development is right now the preferred way to handle an advantaged and exceptional approach to that data, including storage and retrieval. Start with great social class databases, and proceed towards chart databases as your proficiency lets you.

Skill 4: Server Handling

Every website runs on a database. These websites need a database to deal with their consumers. Backend developers use a database to keep content in a frame. This frame makes the content easy to recover, collect, and change. It runs on a remote personal computer called a server. A vast scope of databases is commonly employed, for example, Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server. You can choose one of these for server management and acquire expertise on it: Nginx, Docker, Kubernetes, New Relic, etc.

Skill 5: Comprehensive Knowledge of Application Programme Interface (API)

Internet browsers aren't customers' only systems to connect with web apps. Every online company provides a mobile application for both iOS and Android. Complete and comprehensive knowledge of API is crucial for backend developers or code writers. No doubt, HTML is best for designing substance. However, there are advanced and improved configurations for data that various projects will use. JSON and XML are the two most accepted positions for Application Programme Interface information. JSON defines JavaScript Object Notation, while XML characterizes extensible Markup Language. The primary function of the Application Programme Interface is to make connections between different applications. When someone orders an item from Amazon using its mobile application, they establish a relationship with Amazon's API.

Skill 6: Knowledge of Version Control System

The primary purpose of the version control system is to return the changes that backend developers have made while writing the code. A VCS also tracks changes in codes in a separate database. The source control is also helpful for backend web developers. They can reverse the mistakes they may have made while writing code. SVN, AWS Code Commit, Mercurial, and Git are extremely popular version control systems for backend developers. These tools allow backend web developers to prevent problems that will definitely all come at some point in the web development journey.

How are Version Control Systems or Source Control beneficial?

This system forms versions of your codes. Whether you modify only one file or numerous alterations to your code base, the awareness that you have changed is something you must not have. The version control system has the potential to return to an old version of your code and withdraw changes that you have made.

Git

Professional web developers always prefer modern version control systems. Although there are many popular source controls, Git is one of the most high-performing and secure control version systems. It is an open-sourced and supported control system developed by the same developer of the Linux operating system. Backend web developers with a functional code model can efficiently retrieve the complete history of what modifications have been made, causing it straightforward to revise and fix the code.

Skill 7: Knowledge of Frontend

When you have the basic knowledge of backend programming code, you need to learn a basic understanding of frontend code. You don't need to master it; learn basic skills and write in the languages such as HTML and CSS. As a programmer, you must have skills to deliver data to computers for communicating and employing various algorithms. You should also have a good command of basic programming codes if you're looking for a perfect result via coding. You need to master JavaScript to become a professional backend web developer. This is because Jscript programming code is the foundation of frontend development. Although you are working on the backend, programming languages such as HTML, JavaScript, and CSS will function as a pillar while writing codes.

JavaScript

JavaScript is a trustworthy frontend programming language. Frontend developers write codes in this language. This language was initially introduced 25 years back in 1995. JavaScript provides many benefits, including the online availability of multiple resources and rich interfaces. Though it has many valuable features, it also has some limitations.

JavaScript Features

Diligent Data Type — In JavaScript, you can reuse variables efficiently for any data type. It indicates that you do not require to specify an additional variable for another sort of data where the last variable is not in use. You can keep any data in a variable, like if you have held string "ABC" in variable x. Later you can keep any integer or exhibition in the same variable. This way, it saves memory & improves programming practice, and diminishes lines of code.

— In JavaScript, you can reuse variables efficiently for any data type. It indicates that you do not require to specify an additional variable for another sort of data where the last variable is not in use. You can keep any data in a variable, like if you have held string "ABC" in variable x. Later you can keep any integer or exhibition in the same variable. This way, it saves memory & improves programming practice, and diminishes lines of code. Async Processing —It is the most valuable feature of Jscript. . It saves time by executing scripts in parallel. All the requests work in parallel even though a script is being processed. Employing JavaScript, a part of the script won't be competent to block or allow the other portion of code to wait for the response to get started.

—It is the most valuable feature of Jscript. . It saves time by executing scripts in parallel. All the requests work in parallel even though a script is being processed. Employing JavaScript, a part of the script won't be competent to block or allow the other portion of code to wait for the response to get started. Lightweight — JavaScript is a lightweight backend programming language used for data managing on the server side.

HTML

HTML stands for Hyper Text Markup Language. Hypertext means that the copy or page includes hyperlinks that enable the reader to go over to other pages in the document. Today, HTML is available in the latest version, recognized as HTML5. HTML is the basic block of the Internet. It is the soul of a website. HTML defines the design of web pages when working in coherence with the other two codes. Every web page needs some HTML. You have to learn the basic skills of the HTML language to code in it. As a backend web developer, though, you don't need to write code in HTML; you will still have to learn the basic knowledge of HTML to be able to put data on an HTML page. Many websites are coded in HTML. Frontend developers create templates to put the data in using HTML language. They design web pages and make them functional by writing codes in HTML.

CSSThis language defines how the data will be developed on a webpage and standardized array across all browsers. CSS is frequently used by frontend developers to write codes for frontend development.

Skill 8: Communication

Communication is the key to success in any field. Developing excellent communication skills is highly required for backend developers as they have to gather ideas from product managers, clients, or other team members. Just as learning technical skills are essential for backend web developers, so are non-technical skills. There is a list of some functional non-technical skills that a backend web developer needs to learn, and communication ranks high on that list.

Summary

Backend web development is a fast-growing profession field. However, it takes a lot of time to become a successful backend developer. Also, you need to always improve your knowledge and be in touch with novation in the IT field, and all this doesn't guarantee that you are able to develop a good backend for the application. It's a long hard way, but there is another option to create not just a backend but a full application. The no-code platform allows to develop of full applications without any knowledge of frontend or backend. Imagine this: despite the long hard way of learning all the information about the backend, which you need to keep in mind all the time - you can learn how to develop applications on a no-code platform and make money fast and easy! Moreover, there are several no-code platforms that allow you to create not only mobile applications but also web applications, such as AppMaster is a no-code platform that allows you to develop mobile and web applications and automatically writes technical documentation in the same way as backend web developers do.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the three most essential Skills to be a good Backend developer?

Following are the three most important things to be a good backend developer:

Programming languages and Backend frameworks

Database Management

Knowledge of Application program Interface (API) and Version Control Systems

What do I need to learn first, frontend or backend?

It is totally up to you and depends on your needs! In case you want to become a backend developer, you don't need to learn the frontend first: you can learn the backend, and then just to be familiar with the front side - learn frontend.

Which language is mainly used in the backend?

Java language is mainly used in the backend. Many web developers write the code in Java for backend development because it is specially designed for the backend.

Is SQL backend or frontend?

SQL is a programming language. It is used to link with databases on the backend.