Nowadays, no-code technology has gained immense popularity in promoting the idea of citizen development. This technology is the most visual and text-driven generator that uses no-code tools to revolutionize the entire digital workspace.

In 2020, the world observed a massive shift in all fields due to the pandemic, and the tech space is not an exception. No-code is a popular term for budding entrepreneurs who want to build their own software but don't have technical skills. So, they prefer to use no-code tools to build a community of no-code technology. In this article, we'll share the predictions about the future of the no-code technology from the top experts in the field.

What is the future of no-code? Opinions of no-code experts.

The no-code industry is on its high trajectory, and the experts suggest that it will reach $21 billion in 2022. Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx, predicts that low code/no code industry will boom in 2022, contributing their headway into software development for the business sector. Gartner, a technological research and consulting company, predicts that by 2024, 65% of overall app development will be through no-code tools. Today, no-code technologies are booming to build a community of developers. These technologies are on thrive to penetrate businesses to increase efficiency.

Gartner predicts that by 2024, 75% of the business industry will use at least four no-code tools. Moreover, these platforms will focus on AI-driven solutions with better accuracy. But, AI-driven solutions are too expensive. As per the report by Deloitte, no code can provide the most cost-effective AI technologies using Machine Learning.

Thomas, a famous entrepreneur, shared his thoughts on how improved integrations between popular tools can bring a revolution in the community in the upcoming years. To him, no-code is valuable because they integrate other tools efficiently. Zapier and IFTTT are the most remarkable example of how well they integrate with other applications. For 2021, he expected that the front-line entrepreneurs would ensure the use of tool integration to make a worthy experience for their customers. Moreover, they would go the extra mile by discussing the product infrastructure and decisions with their strategic partners. Reliable integration between the platforms would be great for the clients, but it would be difficult for new tools to compete with existing tools if not tightly integrated.

According to Harvard Business Review, no-code technology has increased the number of people who can build software in a business without technical skills. This technology is suitable for business people with no technical knowledge, also known as citizen developers. They can use function-specific tools to automate their business after building new software using no code.

David Adkins, the co-founder of Adalo, predicts that no code technology will open a new era for freelance app development agencies. He believes that it's high time for entrepreneurs to start thinking about apps differently. He further states that the history of no-code allows people to find a solution that previously required them to be technically solved. He compares the growth of the no-code technology back with spreadsheets to simple templated websites and more complex custom websites. A recent study by Adalo presented some interesting statistics about the future of no-code technology that 20% of no-code experts believe that this technology will become as common as creating a PowerPoint presentation in the next three years.

Vlad Magdalin, Co-founder & CEO of Webflow, believes that no-code tools are the most efficient way to automate a business and optimize the workflow. In the past, companies had to spend months or years validating a problem before building software, hoping that the user would validate its features. Now, with no code, that barrier to entry is a lot lower. The number of stakeholders involved in app building has significantly cut down due to the no-code tools that companies can now validate their ideas using no-code technology.

Mike Fitzmaurice, Vice President of North America and Chief Evangelist of WEBCON, believes that companies are adopting no code technology due to the high demand for business applications and low supply of professionals. These platforms offer security, monitoring, deployment, and maintenance to meet business needs. The main goal of no-code technology is to achieve citizen development which has been attempted for a decade now.

Derek Holt, GM of Agile and DevOps at Digital.ai, makes a prophecy about no-code technology that 2022 is the year of citizen developers and no-code tools. These tools are powerful enough to help business owners to build products and services without facing the overhead of software development and unveil innovation in a completely different way. Additionally, it's not the first time that development and implementation have become easier. As a digital transformation firm, we are on a continuous thrive for easy coding every decade. As the low code is a mainstream industry, it will make its way to bring solutions for multiple problems to avoid new software pitfalls.

Dale, the founder of Goodgigs, predicts that no-code will bring more work opportunities for freelance experts. As no-code is on its boom, companies will prefer to hire no-code experts to build no-code software. Goodgigs hosts several freelance experts who can excel in their careers as no coders and automation experts. Goodgigs provides a space for freelancers to connect with their clients.

Wade Foster, Co-founder & CEO of Zapier, thinks that the businesses which have integrated the technology are moving faster. No-code technology is shifting the power to the people's hands to build no-code software without requiring technical knowledge. Be it a small restaurant, a small real estate agency, accounting, or service industry; each industry has its specific business needs. No-code tools allow businesses to maintain their digital presence, which is extremely important for business growth.

Ben Tossell, Founder & CEO of Makerpad, predicts that no-code will automate business workflow to avoid repetitive tasks. Employees waste a lot of their time copying data from one document to another document. No-code tools allow the employees to focus on the strategy and better parts of their jobs instead of easting time on the repetitive stuff.

David Adkin, CEO of Adalo, attended the no code summit on January 22, 2020, just before the pandemic crisis. He got a chance to talk to experts about no code. He said that the takeaway from these conversations was how interested everyone was in no code. He further stated that no code wasn't recognized yet when he started Adalo back in 2018. The platform was just an integration of the reputed companies (Shopify, Zapier, etc.) and a few new entrepreneurs trying to create solutions without code. After a year, there was a conversation, a global summit about it! It was a time when people started to talk about it. In recent years, no-code technology has become mainstream, and many companies are adopting it to automate their business process. He also believes that no code will create an impact on the world if the companies like Adalo, Zapier, Makerpad, and Webflow start working together.

Arindam Ray Chaudhuri, CEO and Global Head of Technology Practices in AgreeYa, believes that the non-acceptance of no-code technology will leave a negative scar on the financial situation of a company operating on the digital platform. To meet the changing market dynamics, organizations will have to adopt no-code solutions for faster app development, or they can waste their time looking for a developer with technical skills.

Steven Jefferson, Sr Advisory Solution Consultant of ServiceNow, believes that 2022 will be a year of trust-building for no code across the business, IT, and development. As soon as the businesses witness a high performance from no-code applications, they will show more trust in these applications. For example, the manufacturing department of a company will receive instant updates when products are ready, and the supply chain department will receive updates about the needed materials. These small wins will add value to a business process, and more companies will integrate their workflow with no-code tools instead of hiring professionals.

Oleg Sotnikov, Co-founder & CEO AppMaster, believes that what will blow up the market is no-code with code generation. Now it is one of the most underestimated technologies. You do everything the same; only the output is a fully working application with source code that can be immediately launched into production. The future of software development is optimistic and joyful. An active transition to no-code with code generation will free many developers from routine code writing operations and increase employers' demand for application architects. Application architects no longer need to know programming languages ​​and approaches inside languages ​​and frameworks. Companies will be able to create many more applications for users, internal automation, and even small services that used to be a pity for time and money.

Conclusion

After going through the prophecies made by the no-code experts, it is evident that the next ten years will be a decade of no-code technology. Businesses will integrate no-code applications to automate their processes and optimize their workflow. No code software offers features to meet the business requirements regardless of technical knowledge. It is affordable, easy to build, and valuable for companies.

