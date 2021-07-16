The topic of this article already suggests that you won’t need programming. Although, what does it take to create an application using the no-code platform? Will the created application be inferior to similar ones built with human-written code? What should be done so you don't have to hire developers to fix the newly created applications or write a code from scratch?

The answers to all these questions depend on many factors, here are just a few of them:

the functionality of your future application

suitability of chosen no-code platform to implement this functionality

whether you plan to modify, expand or support your application

the number of users who will receive access to the application

whether your team has competent technical specialists (not necessarily programmers), managers, analysts.

Any professional that works with the application's functionality can help you create it, even if the professional is an ordinary operator. Often such people are the ones who see perspectives and drawbacks that need to be improved. However, don't underestimate or overestimate your team’s ideas. In particular, ideas to expand functionality - no matter how good they seem. After all, the number of functions that need to be implemented depends on the ability of the no-code platform to cope with these tasks. As the number of code lines increases, so does the number of errors. Many projects at the stage of concept development cause a “wow-effect” because of their implementation complexity. There are also quite obvious things that are overlooked - for example, how much the speed of an application depends on the number of users and orders.

We cannot save you from all possible mistakes, but we have compiled a checklist for you to avoid some of them:

1. Think about the idea and the concept of the application

Do you need to create something that has already been created before you or is it worth looking for existing tools and assembling them instead of building a product from scratch? You must clearly understand why you need the application, what tasks it has to perform, which problems it has to solve, which benefits it has to bring to you and your company.

2. Logical and structured functionality

If you are planning to significantly modify your application in the future, think it over in advance. If your application is going to serve as the foundation for something bigger in the future, that foundation must be functional and solid.

3. Say “No” to endless projections

During the project implementation process, extremes are generally undesirable. If you suddenly need an unplanned function, this is a problem. Do you want to get stuck at the development stage, try to take into account every little thing, and never implement your idea in the end? It is better to start building MVP and learn to balance first.

4. Get closer to the no-code platform

Even if you appreciate our project, spend as much time as possible on Studio.appmaster.io before getting started. Test different functions, even if you don't plan to use them - in the process, you may come up with new ideas for your application.

5. Try to understand the programmers

This is not about understanding the reasons for missed deadlines, but understanding the basic principles of programming, the logic of building databases, the rules of workflows at least in theory. This will help you work on your product in detail and avoid lots of the simplest mistakes. Also, it will save time reaching out to the technical support team.

6. Create an interface layout on the platform

If you haven't tried designing your interface yet, do it right away in our app designer. Thus, you will quickly get used to the platform and understand its features. We love non-typical tasks and know how to solve them, but the question is - do you need additional tasks where you can get by with existing standard tools?

7. Use a Personal plan to start from

The Personal plan is enough to fully master the functions of our platform, create layouts, describe the logic of elements interactions. You won’t need to be in a rush exploring the platform just because money is going nowhere while you are learning. It is worth switching to a paid plan when you are ready for it.

With the right approach, no-code technology already lets you create stable applications many times faster than a whole team of programmers can do. Of course, the IT background is still needed to perform many tasks with the use of no-code, but many of them are becoming available to ordinary users. Integration of applications and services in 1 click, creating landing pages using templates, or creating layouts in our application editors - all these can already be done without programming knowledge.

We are confident that the future of development is in no-code. And we are trying to do everything we can to bring this future closer.