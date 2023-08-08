Zoom, in an attempt to broaden its spectrum of products, has now initiated the public beta testing for its latest innovation: an asynchronous video tool referred to as Zoom Clips. This feature accentuates the ability for users to document, tweak, and distribute video snippets without the significant commitment of attending a meeting.

The tool comes with the added benefit of a standalone content library where users can manage their clips, label them differently, search for them, download or even eradicate them, all at their leisure. Zoom Clips is seamlessly integrated into and accessibly through the Zoom desktop app, the Mac menu bar, and Windows system tray alongside the Zoom web portal.

Zoom Clips allows the footage to be actual screen captures or webcam feed, with the option of using a virtual background. It also enables users to record only a selected section of their desktop. This versatility enriches the user experience and expands the applicability of the tool.

After users have recorded their desired clips, the tool can append title, description, and tags to the same; trim excess parts; and propagate the clip through email directly from Zoom’s web portal. Users also have the liberty to manipulate the access to the clip (for instance, open to individuals possessing the link or exclusive to members of a specific association), and also to track views and related metrics such as completion rate.

In a blog post, David Ball, Product Manager of Zoom’s meetings and chat departments, spoke about the new launch. Shedding light on how many are shifting their allegiance to asynchronous video tools for swift and uncomplicated recording and sending of short-form, high-quality videos to peers and clients, he said, “With our new asynchronous video offering, you can demonstrate important information with teammates in a pinch, add a personal touch to your collaboration or just share a detailed project update without having to join a live meeting.”

