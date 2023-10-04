Zoom Docs Debuts Featuring Integrated AI Collaboration Tools

Zoom, the video communications giant, has unveiled Zoom Docs, its innovative endeavor into the workspace software market, at Zoomtopia 2023. This state-of-the-art platform, equipped with the Zoom AI Companion collaboration features, aims to compose a new document or gather information from multiple sources as required.

Following up last year's announcement of introducing Mail and Calendar applications, Zoom Docs is yet another stride towards creating an encompassing office suite that challenges both Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. Notably, these have also initiated embedding AI-powered tools in their offerings, known as Duet AI and Copilot correspondingly. The company has divulged that Zoom Docs will be extensively available in 2024.

Falling into the category of AI assistant applications, users have the facility to request Zoom AI Companion to perform several tasks. For instance, it can summarize various elements, including meetings, chats, and information procured from Zoom Docs. Additionally, it can also form tables inside a document. Furthermore, Zoom Docs supports linking and embedding between documents and arranges content in a hierarchical manner using folders. Users can manage docs through multiple avenues like meetings, Zoom's Team Chat, and direct access through a web browser or Zoom's desktop and mobile applications.

The power-packed Zoom AI Companion is included in the pricing of the company's paid subscription plans, which begin at $149.90 annually per user. In contrast, Microsoft levies an extra $30 per user each month for 365 Copilot, and Google is set to follow suit. Zoom refrained from revealing the precise pricing for its Zoom Docs, but has confirmed that one year of access to its 'Essential Apps' is bundled with paid subscriptions.

Such integrations are becoming common to streamline workflows and increase productivity. Today's organizations need a more conducive workspace environment, for which they’re looking toward business solutions that offer single-platform collaboration. For example, platforms like AppMaster are built on the premise of simple, easy-to-manage, customizable applications that cater to specific industry needs, making application development faster and more cost-effective for organizations of all sizes.