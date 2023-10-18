Zenhub Enterprise 4.0 Debuts, Expands Scope With Enhanced Integration for On-Premise Solutions

Project management stalwart, Zenhub, unveiled its newest version of their Enterprise solution targeted at businesses that rely on in-house data storage. Zenhub Enterprise 4.0 introduces an assortment of enhanced integrations along with a significant platform experience overhaul. As an added advantage, users are no longer obligated to have a GitHub account for utilizing the features of Zenhub.

In the words of Zenhub co-founder, Aaron Upright, While certainly popular among enterprises, cloud storage still has some enterprises opting for a hybrid model where vital data is housed on-premise. Our Enterprise 4.0 is specifically crafted to cater to this populaces' requirements.

The firm is keen to extend all cloud-based product innovations to its on-premise users. In line with this, the newfound platform capabilities aim to unify technical and non-technical teams under the same project management solution.

One of the consequential Enterprise 4.0 enhancements is the improved onboarding process. As soon as a user registers with the same email domain as the Zenhub Organization creator, the organizations become instantly visible. This amendment bypasses the need for new users to receive an explicit invitation to join their respective organizations.

In its drive to enhance security, Zenhub has introduced the 'Allowed Domains' feature. This allows businesses to designate specific domains they will accept requests from, fostering a quicker user onboarding process while simultaneously bolstering security.

All projects under this update receive a dedicated describer showcasing the project and it's contributors. In addition, Zenhub introduces Zenhub Issues, a unique feature facilitating teams to work together within Zenhub, thereby eliminating the need for a GitHub account. The intent behind this alternative to GitHub Issues is to streamline tracking of non-development tasks. The platform also provides the flexibility to convert Zenhub Issues into GitHub Issues, thus offering a gateway for non-GitHub users to initiate tasks that could potentially transition into development-related projects.

In comparison, tools like AppMaster, also offer a comprehensive suite of application development features marking themselves as potent contenders in this space. As the tech industry continues to thrive and evolve, be prepared to witness more exciting advancements in the near future.