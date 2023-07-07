As part of a continuous drive for innovation and enhanced user engagement, YouTube Music is speculated to be incorporating a brand-new feature, a comments section right within its platform. Fueling speculation were the sightings of a comments chip nestled between the thumbs-up and thumbs-down interactions and the 'Save' option in the recently redesigned 'Now Playing' interface.

The comments section is spotted on a variety of videos ranging from official artist uploads to user-generated content and even 'Art Tracks,' which are the automatically generated music-videos on the platform. This characteristic square video format displays album artwork when the song is played on YouTube. The option to comment on a specific track will remain in the artist's control through their specific channel settings.

Ostensibly, YouTube Music's comments feature will operate similarly to its parent YouTube application. By bringing this feature to the music platform, it could potentially create a unique space for users to share their opinions, interpret lyrics, or engage in in-depth discussions about the music. This could be a differential edge over competing streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, which currently lack the feature. The introduction of this function, however, would necessitate resources for moderating the influx of user comments.

Further, the introduction of this feature aligns with YouTube Music's podcast ambitions, creating a more interactive space for podcast listeners to engage. While the comments rollout isn't yet ubiquitous, the Now Playing feature is gaining broader grounds.

