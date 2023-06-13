In a move to make its monetization program more accessible, YouTube has relaxed the requirements to join the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) and expanded its shopping affiliate program for US-based creators. This is expected to provide an even greater opportunity for creators to monetize their content and earn additional income on the platform.

The revised criteria for the YPP now include:

500 subscribers;

3 public uploads in the last 90 days;

either 3,000 watch hours in the past year or 3 million Shorts views in the last 90 days.

Prior to these adjustments, creators needed 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 watch hours in the past year or 10 million Shorts views in the last 90 days to qualify for the program. With the new eligibility threshold in place, creators can apply to the YPP and gain access to tools such as Super Thanks, Super Chat, and Super Stickers, as well as channel memberships and YouTube Shopping for promoting their merchandise.

The requirement of uploading three videos within a 90-day period may pose a challenge for long-form video creators who may not have enough content to produce multiple videos within that time frame, despite having millions of views.

Initially, YouTube is rolling out this new eligibility criteria in the US, the UK, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea, with plans to extend it to other regions where the YPP is available.

Alongside the eased YPP requirements, YouTube is also expanding its Shopping affiliate pilot to involve more creators in the United States. US-based creators who are part of the YPP and have more than 20,000 subscribers can now tag products in their videos and Shorts, earning a commission in the process. The video-sharing giant introduced shopping features for Shorts to select US creators in November last year.

More information about these new programs will be shared by YouTube at the upcoming VidCon conference.

In recent times, YouTube has been focusing on introducing new monetization tools for Shorts creators. For instance, it began sharing ad revenue on Shorts with creators in February. The company reported during its Q4 2022 earnings call that Shorts had surpassed 50 billion daily views. In comparison, Meta claimed that Reels had reached 140 billion daily views across Instagram and Facebook as of October last year.

