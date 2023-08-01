Capitalizing on the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), YouTube launches an innovative experiment to auto-synthesize video summaries. According to the platform's support page, this feature is making its debut on search and watch pages, restricted to few English-language videos and audience members.

The video hosting service details this enhancement as providing a swift rally round the content of a visual, guiding users in making measured choices. However, YouTube emphasizes on these AI-created summaries being supportive features and not replacements for creators'-crafted video descriptions.

Despite the lack of visual documentation of this trial, there is substantial curiosity about how these AI-spun summaries will be distinguished from those penned by users.

Existing AI-fueled YouTube video summarization applications include Clipnote.ai, Skipit.ai, and Scrivvy, among others. Some video content developers, however, point out deficiencies in these resources, particularly in context to long-length videos. A Redditor recounted their disappointment with Clipnote.ai's inefficacy in providing substantial summarizations for extended videos, ultimately dismissing the AI's potential in outperforming human craftsmanship.

These are the nascent stages of this peculiar venture; the impact on YouTube content creators or its effectiveness in bettering video summaries is yet to be discovered. Still, it is intriguing to imagine the potential of the latest experiment and if these AI-generated summaries may extend to a broader audience.

Complementing YouTube's other AI-powered projects, such as AI-incepted quizzes for scholastic videos, and AI-driven dubbing utility, these AI-based video summaries make an important addition. Mirroring this, YouTube's parent company, Google, continues to bolster AI tools, exampled by the recent announcement of the AI-supportive note-making App and AI-drafted backgrounds for Google Meet conferences.

