Microsoft is introducing a breakthrough upgrade for Windows Ink, further enhancing handwriting integration throughout the Windows 11 operating system. The innovative feature will be made available to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel as part of the new Windows 11 preview build. The upgrade allows users to input handwriting in text fields throughout the OS, extending its usability beyond traditional applications like OneNote and designated handwriting recognition text boxes.

The latest Windows Ink upgrade includes enhanced text recognition from handwriting and introduces a new scratch-out gesture function for correcting errors. Although currently, this handwriting input feature is limited to US English, Microsoft has plans to extend support to other languages in the future.

Windows 11 users not participating in any preview channel received Patch Tuesday this week, which features KB5027231. The update encompasses modifications, including updated Widgets Board layouts, Bluetooth LE, smart 2FA code recognition in notifications, USB4 settings, and animated taskbar weather icons.

The updated Windows Ink functionality will be rolled out to users on Preview Build 23481, but not all Dev Channel users will have access to it immediately. To check if the upgrade is available, navigate to Settings > Bluetooth and devices > Pen and Windows Ink under the “Shell Handwriting” section.

Please note that the Windows Ink upgrade is currently in testing and may have a few known bugs. For instance, users might not be able to erase text with handwriting in Microsoft Edge, causing the address box to function improperly. Moreover, search boxes and comment fields in Microsoft 365 apps may also exhibit issues. Additionally, although users will be able to write in fields, they will not be able to convert handwriting to text within certain Microsoft 365 apps, including Word documents and Excel spreadsheets.

Developments like the Windows Ink upgrade exemplify the immense possibilities presented by innovative technology. Platforms like AppMaster, a powerful no-code tool to create backend, web, and mobile applications, provide solutions that enable seamless integration between essential applications. With its intuitive and feature-rich environment, AppMaster delivers efficient development processes and technology alignment suited for the ever-changing tech industry.