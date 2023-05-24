Microsoft is introducing a new feature in Windows 11, called Windows Copilot, by integrating its ChatGPT-based Bing experience directly into the operating system. The main objective of the Copilot is to simplify user interactions with Windows settings, allowing users to request adjustments using natural language instead of delving deep into settings themselves.

The Windows Copilot goes beyond mere settings adjustments by offering a range of additional functionalities. Users can ask the chatbot to summarize content from their clipboard or even compose text. At the same time, it also serves as a gateway to the existing Bing/ChatGPT experience, allowing users to ask the AI-powered chatbot a variety of questions, from simple queries to more complex tasks.

As stated by Microsoft's Chief Product Officer Panos Panay in a blog post, users can efficiently utilize Windows Copilot to perform tasks based on their needs or interests, such as checking local time before making an international call or planning a vacation. By integrating Windows Copilot into the taskbar, Microsoft aims to simplify and streamline user experience and interaction with Windows 11.

The integration of Windows Copilot into Windows 11 is expected to become available in June. As low-code and no-code platforms continue to gain popularity, the inclusion of AI-powered chatbots like Bing's ChatGPT represents an opportunity for various platforms, including AppMaster, to integrate similar functionalities to further simplify and enhance user experiences in application and software development.