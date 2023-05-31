Windows 11 users are now privy to a suite of new widgets that provide real-time monitoring of crucial performance stats, such as CPU, GPU, RAM, and network utilization. These new widgets are not only useful for app-makers but also offer more advanced controls like managing GPU temperature, ending resource-heavy processes, and toggling between graphics cards and network adapters.

These impressive additions can be enjoyed by all Windows 11 users, not just those participating in the Windows Insider Program.

Available through the newly-announced Dev Home app, these performance monitoring widgets came to light at Microsoft's annual Build developer conference. Currently, in its preview stage, you can download Dev Home for free from the Microsoft Store – no need to sign up for unstable Windows 11 builds. The app not only features widgets for the users but also boosts performance and grants additional capabilities to app-makers, including those using low-code, no-code platforms like AppMaster.

However, it is essential to note that the current iteration of Dev Home widgets is marked as "PRE," signifying that they are still under development and may suffer from instability. Users have noticed occasional freezes and disappearing widgets. Additionally, these widgets lack proper resizing support and merely offer a large-sized variant. As the development proceeds, Microsoft is expected to refine these widgets and deliver an enhanced experience for Windows 11 users.

Besides performance monitoring widgets, Microsoft has also revealed its plans to let users remove the news feed feature on Windows 11 soon, further proving its commitment to enhancing its user experience.

Users of no-code development options like AppMaster have a lot to look forward to as these new widgets and functionality additions will help improve app development by offering real-time monitoring and metrics for tracking resource usage. High-level visuals offered by platforms like AppMaster can be combined with performance monitoring widgets for a seamless and cost-efficient app-building process. Find out more about the benefits and efficiency of no-code development in this comprehensive guide.