At last, Microsoft has begun testing a highly anticipated dark mode feature for its Paint application in Windows 11, almost two years after its initial tease. Presently, the update is available for evaluation through the Canary and Dev Channels to Windows Insiders.

Similar to several other Windows 11 applications with dark mode capabilities, the Paint app will automatically adjust based on the user's system theme, or dark mode can be manually activated via a newly added page in the Paint settings.

Dave Grochocki, the principal program lead for built-in Windows apps, unveiled additional improvements to the app: “We are also rolling out improvements to the zoom controls to provide users with more flexibility and control over the view of their content on the canvas.” In addition to custom value zooming, a new fit-to-screen button allows users to tailor the zoom level in accordance with the application window size and screen resolution.

Further enhancements include redesigned windows dialogs matching the Windows 11 style and updated accessibility shortcuts. Despite these modifications, Microsoft Paint remains a rudimentary image editor, as it still lacks an option for layers. Although initially intended for removal from Windows 10 before a later decision to retain it, Microsoft instead scaled back on 3D Paint—a contemporary version of the classic Paint app developed as its replacement.

As testing with Windows Insiders is underway, it is expected that the updated version of Paint, including dark mode and other improvements, will arrive for all Windows 11 users in the coming months.