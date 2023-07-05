A considerable influx in the uptake of Windows 11 is on the horizon, with businesses set to increase their adoption rate in 2024. Nevertheless, as we move towards the 2025 cut-off date for Windows 10 support, this well-established operating system remains the dominant force in business computing over any concerns about the economy.

Two years subsequent to its initial rollout, estimates propose the Windows 11 install base stands between 25% and 30%, according to Linn Huang, the research VP for devices and displays at IDC. These figures align with recent data from StatCounter, which list the Windows 11 adoption rate at 29%. In comparison, Windows 10 maintains its strong lead with a 67% share of the market.

Expectations for Windows 11's adoption growth predict an upswing early on in 2024. Huang suggests that the installation base is currently a quarter to a third of the way towards a robust movement in 2024. In the meanwhile, it seems apparent that businesses have begun their migration towards Windows 11, albeit at distinct paces. Some businesses are reportedly more than halfway through the transition, some have finalized the process, while others have yet to kickstart their migrations.

In terms of corporate uptake, Microsoft's Q3 earnings report revealed that 90% of Fortune 500 companies are either evaluating or have embarked on their Windows 11 deployment journeys. The scenario might be dissimilar for smaller businesses, which tend to take more time to adopt new operating systems due to their upgrade cycles, states Ranjit Atwal, a research director at Gartner.

Historically, large-scale migrations to new Windows versions often take place within an 18 to 24-months period before the End Of Support (EOS) deadline for the current version. In the case of Windows 11, the deadline is set for October 2025. Huang indicates that because of macroeconomic considerations, the business migration rate is neither lulling nor brisk.

Windows 11, despite facing initial qualms over hardware requirements, has generally been warmly welcomed by users and IT professionals. However, the late 2021 launch period coincided with a challenging market environment, primarily due to pandemic-induced supply chain upheavals and a recent dip in the demand for PCs amid financial uncertainty.

Assuming a stabilizing economic scenario, resources will likely become available, paving the way for an increase in Windows 11 adoption. However, concerns linger around whether businesses will proceed with the upgrade if the economic climate remains grim.

Atwal maintains that delaying the Windows 11 migration until the last moment, i.e., 2025, seems implausible at this stage. Companies would risk missing the support cut-off and be burdened with additional costs for extended support.

A rising challenge for Microsoft is the potential for businesses to consider alternatives, particularly as Apple devices carve out a niche within the enterprise. Consequently, some Windows 10 PCs might not undergo the transition to Windows 11, with MacOS becoming an increasingly popular option. However, ChromeOS, which once posed a significant threat, doesn't seem to be in the race at the enterprise level anymore.

