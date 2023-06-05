WhatsApp has launched a new Security Center on its website to boost safety awareness among its users across various platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, and web apps for regular and business users. The Security Center showcases several essential security features, such as default privacy, automatic spam detection, and proactive security alerts, encouraging users to be more vigilant about online security.

Users can enable two-step verification by adding an additional six-digit PIN, which will be required when switching to a new phone. They can also report dubious activities and inappropriate behavior by other users. Alongside the Security Center, WhatsApp has introduced design modifications and new features for its Android and iOS apps. The latest iOS v23.11.0.76 beta includes a revamp that displays the profile photo on the settings button in the bottom left corner and adds a new Updates tab for Status and channel updates.

In group chats, the call button now opens a pop-up with Audio Call and Video Call options, preventing accidental calls. Android users on the v2.23.12.8 beta can assign profile icons for group participants, improving chat navigation with visuals. This feature was previously unavailable for unknown reasons.

The emoji keyboard has also been rearranged, moving the emoji category bar to the lower part of the screen, and the GIF, Sticker, and Emoji tabs to the top. An exciting addition to the Android beta version is the Discover channel, an in-development feature that allows users to receive news and updates from people they follow, sorted by recency, popularity, or alphabetically. Users can discover new individuals or businesses to follow in this tab.

Finally, WhatsApp is transitioning to Material Design 3 for its Android app, offering a contemporary and consistent look with the rest of the Android 13 UI. Currently, the update is only visible in the settings menu toggles.