In a recent development, WhatsApp for Android is reportedly working on introducing multi-account support to enable users to switch between profiles on the same device. This feature's development comes after WhatsApp's official launch of Companion Mode, which allows users to operate a single account on up to four devices.

According to a report by WABetaInfo (via Engadget), the multi-account support feature should be available in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.5 in an upcoming update. The switching mechanism is expected to function similarly to the Meta-owned Instagram app, which features a pop-up at the bottom of the app to display current accounts with an option to add new ones.

All existing and new accounts will be stored on the device, and users can choose to log out of them as needed. WABetaInfo suggests that the upcoming feature will not be exclusive to business users and that it may eventually roll out to all users once it is out of beta. However, there is no indication of a timetable for its general release as of yet.

Besides multi-account support, WhatsApp has been enhancing its services with several other useful features. Companion Mode, as mentioned earlier, lets users connect up to four phones to one account and transfer data, such as chat history, to new devices. Another new feature proposed for WhatsApp is the introduction of searchable usernames instead of phone numbers. The Windows WhatsApp client recently added support for eight-person video calls, and the desktop app plans on allowing 32-person calls in future updates.

Apart from these exciting additions, WhatsApp is also working on various quality-of-life improvements. These include enhancements to poll functionality, photo and document sharing, and the ability to transfer chats between iPhones without using iCloud.

However, not all the planned updates might be optimal. Channels, a feature inspired by Twitter feeds, are proposed to be introduced to WhatsApp, with the aim of allowing creators to send texts, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. The company also plans to build payment and monetization services within this feature. Though it may present opportunities to capture users moving away from the Twitter platform, this change may deviate from WhatsApp's original purpose and create potential moderation challenges if not handled appropriately.

It is worth noting that no-code platforms like AppMaster.io are making it increasingly accessible for developers and businesses to create powerful mobile and web applications without the need for traditional coding. Such platforms streamline the development process, making it faster and more cost-effective, while ensuring that the applications created are scalable and can adapt to the changing industry landscape.