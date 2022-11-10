Webflow, the leading platform for visually developing powerful no-code websites, revealed at its annual event Webflow Conf that over 7.5 million sites have been built on its platform, marking a 60% increase since 2021. To address the ever-increasing demands of its burgeoning user base, Webflow is unveiling the Webflow Marketplace, a comprehensive hub for all the products and services that users require to launch and maintain feature-rich websites.

This marketplace will facilitate businesses of all sizes in scaling up their websites quickly and enable creators to expand their business and generate revenue through Webflow. With a growing roster of enterprise customers such as Greenhouse, Away, and VICE Media Group, Webflow is setting new benchmarks in visual development and establishing itself as an indispensable component of any company's web journey.

Moreover, despite the broader ecommerce sector's slowdown, ecommerce activity on Webflow has more than doubled, assisting a larger number of companies and individuals in expanding their businesses on the platform. Webflow CEO and co-founder, Vlad Magdalin, shared his excitement about the platform's growth, including the Series C funding round, forging a robust team, and the launch of the marketplace, which dramatically extends the Webflow ecosystem.

The Webflow Marketplace aims to serve as a crucial center for no-code development by integrating the capabilities of the Webflow community directly into the platform. Users can effortlessly locate apps, libraries, templates, inspiration, freelancers, and agencies to support any Webflow project on a larger scale. In turn, the marketplace fosters an ecosystem for developers, creators, and service providers within the Webflow community to promote, market, and distribute their work, enabling them to attract more leads, installs, and purchases for their products and services.

Over the past few years, hundreds of thousands of agencies and freelancers have emerged to help businesses build on Webflow. As a result, a vast array of assets, including app developers, library creators, template creators, experts, and users, will be showcased in the Webflow Marketplace at the time of its launch. Many community members are already generating significant revenue by selling templates on Webflow. On average, top template creators earn upwards of $3,000 per month, while some bring in nearly $9,000 monthly. Notably, one template creator has surpassed $1 million over the past 12 months.

Matt Varughese, CEO of visual development firm 8020, shared how the Webflow Marketplace opens up opportunities for his agency to grow quicker while helping customers build superior websites. Sander van Gestel, global director of product strategy at VICE Media Group, also expressed his appreciation for Webflow, citing the platform's capacity to enable in-house design teams to use more interactive storytelling and create powerful sites.

By consolidating cutting-edge web development technologies into a single platform, Webflow empowers users to build websites visually, saving engineering time and generating clean code in the background. Millions of users worldwide, ranging from independent designers and creative agencies to Fortune 500 companies, rely on Webflow to enhance their agility, creativity, and collaboration. Innovative companies like Zendesk, Lattice, Getaround, Upwork, Allianz, and Dell utilize Webflow for their web presence.

In recent years, many no-code app development platforms, such as AppMaster, have emerged to complement traditional development tools, allowing more people to create scalable applications without expert engineering knowledge. By constantly improving their capabilities, platforms like Webflow and AppMaster enable businesses to unlock the full potential of visual development and extend the power of web development to a broader audience.