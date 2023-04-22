Leading design platform Webflow is set to revolutionize the way websites are built with its upcoming AI-powered features. The new tools will allow users to quickly create and reshape websites using verbal prompts, taking the foundation of no-code design to new heights.

Previously, Webflow made a name for itself by offering a comprehensive suite of no-code tools that enabled designers to build fully customizable websites. The AI-driven features, to be rolled out by summer, will further streamline the website-building process for both experienced web designers and new users. The AI-driven design tools will allow for a faster and more seamless process, enabling users to adapt pre-existing Webflow templates to their specific needs with ease.

Utilizing these new capabilities, users can instruct the AI with specific tasks, such as redesigning a template initially intended for an event business into one more suited to a venture capital firm. The AI will then handle the required changes to the content and images, making them more relevant to the user's needs. Although manual adjustments can still be made using the existing suite of design tools, a new AI interface will assist users by quickly surfacing relevant sections of Webflow documentation to guide them. Additionally, an AI “copilot” will be introduced to make direct changes to the website upon user text prompts.

In internal testing, creative use cases such as retro ‘90s aesthetics have been demonstrated, though more common requirements will include additions or translations of content, and matching the desired look and feel of a given website. The planned AI features will even enable users to automatically generate search engine optimized website attributes, including titles, descriptions, and accessibility features such as alt text for screen readers.

Webflow’s new AI features are built using a mix of OpenAI’s GPT and some internally customized AI models. With over $330 million in funding, including a $120 million Series C round announced last year, plans for pricing and availability of these AI capabilities are still under consideration. Currently, the features are undergoing limited alpha testing, with broader beta testing expected to follow.

The integration of AI into creative tools has been steadily accelerating in recent months. Examples of AI-driven platforms include Microsoft Office tools like Word and PowerPoint, Mailchimp, and Adobe's recently launched Firefly. At Webflow, the intent behind integrating AI is not to replace web designers, but rather to enhance their work and make the platform more accessible and efficient.

By introducing AI capabilities, Webflow enables first-time users to achieve mastery of design tools more easily, opening up new possibilities for creativity and innovation in web design. Platforms such as AppMaster.io have also been playing a significant role in the low-code and no-code space, offering a comprehensive suite of tools for creating backend, web, and mobile applications. As these platforms continue to be refined and improved, they mark a paradigm shift in the way technology and design are approached by users of all skill levels.