VLGE Unveils No-Code Toolset for Art, Fashion, and Beauty Digital Worlds

The metaverse has been a hot topic lately, especially with Apple unveiling its Apple Vision Pro headset. This announcement and the release of Immersed's Visor XR headset suggest a growing appetite in the "spatial computing" arena.

Among the budding players in this space is VLGE, a startup from France that recently secured $4 million in funding from notable investors such as Venrex VC and L’Oréal. Instead of relying on tech giants like Meta and Mark Zuckerberg, VLGE seeks to empower industries focused on fashion, art, and beauty to fashion and profit from their digital realms.

The startup's V-Suite product offers no-code tools for world-building and asset management. With its recent unveiling, it invites creators and brands to explore its Software Development Kit (SDK). SDKs, like VLGE's and Crucible's Emergence SDK for Unreal Engine, are crucial for setting standards in emerging tech ecosystems attracting developers and innovators.

Prominent backers of VLGE encompass the British Fashion Council, BOLD (L’Oréal's venture arm), the VR Fund, and other reputable names. Additionally, seasoned Wave, Sandbox, and Paper Magazine professionals advise the startup. Behind VLGE's ambitious drive is founder Evelyn Mora, a Finnish entrepreneur rooted in France with a background in sustainable fashion and photography. Mora has also been recognized for spearheading Finland's Sustainable Fashion Week and launching the first-ever 3D Fashion Week.

Mora envisions a world where the metaverse is diverse, not monopolized by a single giant. She highlighted the current platforms' cost, user experience, and scalability limitations. Her goal with VLGE is to offer creators a flexible and cost-effective way to translate their ideas into virtual realities. Additionally, she foresees brands leveraging these digital worlds to minimize their environmental impact while remaining at the forefront of cultural and artistic movements.

VLGE has introduced V-BLDR, a no-code tool that allows users to assemble virtual spaces from various templates to simplify the creation process. Furthermore, the platform offers multiple monetization avenues, including integrating NFTs, making VLGE a promising contender in the metaverse space.

Another notable mention in the metaverse sphere is Spatial, having secured $47.3 million in funding. It offers NFT creators a platform to design and host virtual events. Additionally, Exclusive aims to be a web3 ally for brands, offering a digital collectibles platform. Their recent seed round funding of €2.2 million was backed by Tioga Capital and others.

In conclusion, while the digital space may evolve with new entrants like "Zuckerverse" redirecting its focus, VLGE remains steadfast in its mission to rejuvenate and redefine the metaverse.