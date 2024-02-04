Visual Studio Code Elevates Coding with 'Hey Code' Voice Command

Microsoft's acclaimed Visual Studio Code has ushered in a new era of convenience for developers with its latest 1.86 update, introducing a 'Hey Code' voice activation feature. This intuitive addition enables coders to engage seamlessly with Copilot Chat through voice commands, fostering a more interactive development environment. The update is available for download across Windows, Linux, and Mac platforms from the official visualstudio.com website.

The transformative 'Hey Code' command is underpinned by a new configuration setting, accessibility.voice.keywordActivation, which allows the editor to recognize voice commands and initiate a conversation with Copilot Chat. For privacy-conscious users, Microsoft ensures that voice recognition computations are performed locally, with no data relayed to external servers. However, to leverage this feature, users need to install both the GitHub Copilot Chat extension for an AI-fueled programming assistant and the VS Code Speech extension to integrate speech-to-text functionality.

Another significant upgrade with the 1.86 release is the introduction of per-window zoom levels, enabled via window.zoom.PerWindow. This feature empowers developers to apply zoom commands solely to the active window, enhancing efficiency during presentations or multi-task scenarios. It's a thoughtful response to the needs of professional coders who often juggle multiple windows and require precise control over each.

Furthering its stance on productivity, Visual Studio Code now facilitates triggered breakpoints - an advanced debugging tool that activates upon the hit of a specified precondition breakpoint. This enhancement is universal across all programming languages supported by the editor.

The previous edition, Visual Studio Code 1.85, introduced floating windows and saw two patch releases focusing on improvements and updates - a testament to Microsoft's commitment to a robust and user-friendly coding experience.

Additional features gracing developers in the 1.86 update include the multi-file diff editor, now universally available. Developers can view multiple file changes concurrently. Sticky Scroll also sees an extension to all tree views, cementing its utility in project tree navigation without dominating the view. Markdown enthusiasts will appreciate the URL paste functionality that now automatically generates a Markdown link. Moreover, individualized settings enhance the customization options in source control management (SCM) and notifications, with Auto Save settings providing newfound adaptability per folder or language use cases.

As Visual Studio Code strides forward, we witness further integration with upcoming technologies, previewing support for the beta TypeScript 5.4. In a move to simplify the development process, the Python Debugger extension comes pre-installed alongside Python, streamlining setup for many developers.

