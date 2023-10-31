Unveiling Apple's Next-Gen MacBook Pro—Black Edition with Game-Changing 128GB RAM Capacity

The technological world braced itself as Apple announced its upgraded versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Underpinning these much-anticipated upgrades are the impressive M3 Pro and M3 Max processors. Structurally, the pro machines mirror their previous versions in design and port layout, but Apple has added a touch of elegance with an all-new 'space black' color, which notably replaces the previous 'space gray' shade.

The next-gen MacBook Pros set unprecedented standards across multiple fronts, from blistering performance to extreme customizable options. For instance, Apple has reached new heights by offering the MacBook Pro with the M3 Max processor capable of boasting an astounding 128GB of RAM—an unprecedented feat in Apple's laptop series. Customers eagerly await the release, as preorders have already begun. The M3 Pro models are set to hit the markets on November 7th, while the M3 Max units are due for delivery sometime later in the same month.

Apple's new 'space black' finish is designed to resist fingerprint impressions more effectively than the previous 'midnight blue' MacBook Air. Apple attributes this resilience to advanced chemistry that forms an anodization seal, substantially reducing fingerprint marks.

The M3 Pro signifies notable enhancements, with a 12-core CPU and up to an 18-core GPU. In terms of speed, the M3 Pro promises gains reaching up to 40 percent compared to the M1 Pro. Additionally, it can be configured with up to 36GB of RAM, slightly exceeding the previous threshold of 32GB. Taking a colossal leap forward, the M3 Max possesses a 16-core CPU and up to a 40-core GPU. This cutting-edge Apple Silicon is up to 80 percent faster than the M1 Max chip from two years ago.

Apple, already renowned for its high-speed M2 chips, has decided to focus on elevating the graphics capability with its current M3 iteration. Marking a significant leap for the 3-nanometer M3 chips, all M3 types now support hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, which together could dramatically boost Mac gaming. This exceptional GPU performance is attributed to a feature Apple dubs as Dynamic Caching. This allows the GPU to allocate local memory in hardware in real-time, ensuring that only the exact amount of memory required for each task is used.

The 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro can reportedly run up to 22 hours on a single charge. In contrast, the Max might fall short in battery life due to its extensive GPU cores, which understandably consume more power. Despite this, the new MacBook Pros closely resemble the M2 Pro/Max laptops released in early 2022 in most other aspects. They retain the bright, contrasty Mini LED display, superior speaker system, compatible ports, and a MagSafe connector for charging. Moreover, screen brightness is getting a 20-percent boost, now reaching up to 600 nits for SDR content.

