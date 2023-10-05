🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
TypeScript 5.3 Beta Reinforces ECMAScript Module Propositions with Additional Support

Oct 05, 2023
The beta version of TypeScript 5.3, a product of Microsoft's initiative to enhance JavaScript is now primed for strengthening the support extended to import attributes, a function of the ECMAscript standard proposal. Typified squarely for module importations, these attributes would transport adjunctive information along with the module specifier. The proposition plans to promote import attributes to underpin varied types of modules pervasively across JavaScript environments, kick-starting with JSON modules.

An update posted by Microsoft on October 3 regarding the TypeScript 5.3 beta highlighted that import attributes would serve the purpose of conferring insights on the anticipated format of a module during the process of runtime. Microsoft pointed out a case that the content within these attributes, untouched by TypeScript because of being host-specific, could be seamlessly processed by browsers and runtimes.

Import attributes are fundamentally a progression of an earlier instance, import assertions, realized in TypeScript 4.5, dated back to November 2021. What differentiates import attributes from their predecessor is the use of the keyword 'with' replacing 'assert'. Simultaneously, another quite subtle enhancement is in the capability of runtimes to utilize attributes for steering the resolution as well as the comprehension of import paths. In contrast, import assertions had the limited capacity to assert a characteristic only post the module load. The plan proposes to put the obsolete syntax for import assertion out of commission, making way for the budding standard of import attributes.

The latest TypeScript 5.3 beta is available via NuGet or can be installed using NPM by running the command: npm install -D typescript@beta

Foregrounding TypeScript 5.3, a release candidate, tentatively scheduled for October 31. Following this, November 14 is marked for the final production. The erstwhile version, TypeScript 5.2, was deployed on August 24.

