Thunkable, a prominent no-code platform specializing in custom mobile app creation, has recently launched Thunkable Organizations, a comprehensive range of collaboration and administration utilities. This development enables organizations of varying sizes to effortlessly collaborate on a unified workspace, facilitating the rapid creation of mobile-first experiences in response to increasing demand for custom applications.

Supporting more than 3.5 million users worldwide, Thunkable has emerged as a highly accessible development platform where completely native mobile apps can be crafted without any prerequisite technical knowledge. Notably, Thunkable has been employed by employees from 40% of Fortune 500 companies to develop mobile-oriented solutions.

CEO of Thunkable, Arun Saigal, has recognized that businesses from diverse sectors are striving to optimize processes, with cutting-edge organizations rapidly adopting no-code platforms. By providing no-code tools to every employee, businesses can develop solutions without placing excessive strain on IT or product teams. This inclusive approach enables Thunkable Organizations to facilitate swift, organization-wide mobile-first solutions development.

Enhancing Speed Across Design, Development, and Deployment

Three crucial capabilities included within Thunkable Organizations are collaboration, administration, and version control. Teams can simultaneously design, develop, test, and deploy mobile apps from a unified workspace, fostering a collaborative environment. Enhanced management functionalities provide admins, editors, and approvers with the appropriate input levels throughout the entire development process. Additionally, version control empowers teams to monitor progress, revert modifications, and iterate freely, all while maintaining the standards expected from production-grade applications on no-code platforms.

Citizen Development on the Rise

According to the Project Management Institute, around 60% of custom applications are currently developed externally from IT departments, with 30% built by employees possessing little or no technical knowledge. The increasing prevalence of Citizen Development has enabled both technical and non-technical staff to devise new solutions and products, circumventing the need to excessively burden IT resources or endure lengthy development cycles.

WeiHua Li, CTO of Thunkable, explains that Thunkable is designed to mesh seamlessly with companies' pre-existing core technology stacks, enabling its continued use as a foundational investment. By leveraging Thunkable's robust integration features, it becomes hassle-free for organizations to rapidly construct a tailored, mobile-first solution while simultaneously accessing backend systems. Granting Thunkable Organizations to teams across design, marketing, product, IT, HR, and other departments will empower them to swiftly develop new solutions, concepts, and apps in just a matter of days.

