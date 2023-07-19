Threads has taken its user experience to the next level, launching a significant upgrade that includes several enhancements. Most notably, the app's communication barrier-breaking built-in translation feature and a freshly-minted 'follows' tab are set to reshape how users interact on the platform.

According to Threads' developer, Cameron Roth, the recent iOS update is a synergy of numerous minor modifications paired with the introduction of a key feature previously missing - the translation functionality. The capability is an invaluable addition, given Threads' presence in numerous international markets, with the EU remaining a significant gap due to ongoing regulatory disputes affecting Meta's ad operation in the region. While Instagram’s personal translations have occasionally seemed baffling, the introduction of this tool in Threads' promises to enhance the user's experience in foreign languages.

In addition to the translation tool, another prominent feature is the 'follows tab'. This segment, integrated into the activity feed, aggregates interactions like responses and mentions. This tab does fall short of expectations slightly, limiting its utility to showcasing the user's recent Threads' followers.

The update also introduces less conspicuous, yet highly impactful, improvements to the app. These include enhanced activity feed, 'clickable reposter labels', an option to subscribe to users one hasn't followed, and a feature to pull up a list of Instagram followers of any particular user. Despite the update being live already, Roth notes that users may have to reboot the app or hold off until the day concludes to witness the changes.

