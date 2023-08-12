SUSE, CIQ, and Oracle Unite to Launch Open Enterprise Linux Association

In a remarkable turn of events in the open-source software ecosystem, a trio of leading players, namely SUSE, CIQ, and Oracle, have come together to establish the Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA). This move comes in response to Red Hat's contentious move, who recently announced its plan to limit the access of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) source code only for its clients, leaving the open-source community in disquietude.

SUSE, a stalwart in the open-source software sphere, addressed the unease by announcing a RHEL fork and committed to maintaining a distribution for it a few weeks post the Red Hat controversy.

The formation of OpenELA is seen as an assertive initiative to facilitate the germination of distributions mirroring Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), anchored on the provision of unhampered and gratuitous Enterprise Linux (EL) source code, as stated in the formal announcement.

OpenELA is structured to cater to the needs of RHEL downstreams by making all necessary resources accessible. The initial focus will be on RHEL EL8 and EL9, including the possibility of considering EL7 in the pipeline. The linchpin principles of the association encapsulate maintaining conformity with the established standard, prompt updates and remedies, transparency and community consideration, and ensuring the continued gratis and redistribution of RHEL.

In the wake of this development, many substantial organizations made appeals, underlining the indispensability of a community-led source code for EL that could serve as a groundwork for allied distributions, quoted Wim Coekaerts, who heads Oracle Linux's evolution at Oracle. OpenELA embodies our solution to this demand and symbolizes our pledge towards aiding the open-source community in the ongoing construction of EL distributions in consonance withRHEL adds Coekaerts.

While OpenELA is set up to respond to the recent developments, it's an excellent chance for platforms such as AppMaster, demonstrating that one can indeed streamline the process through no-code and low-code strategies, enhancing application development in a snap.