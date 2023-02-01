Introducing Stashpad, a notepad designed to empower developers and product managers with an effective and intuitive note-taking experience. Stashpad aims to solve common note-taking issues, allowing users to easily organize and search for notes.

Stashpad runs on all major Intel and M1 Mac, Windows, and Linux desktop platforms. It offers a minimal learning curve, letting users start typing in notes immediately. Stashpad organizes notes into stacks, much like creating a folder, and allows users to create sub-stacks under each folder for even more organization. Stacks open as tabs at the top of the app for easy access, and users can pin tabs for quick reference. The app also features a Sticky mode to facilitate note-taking during video calls.

While maintaining simplicity, Stashpad provides an abundance of formatting options for users, including code formatting. Advanced users can utilize keyboard shortcuts accessible through a command bar for efficient navigation and note management. Many modern tools, like SigmaOS, Arc browser, Vimcal, and Cron calendar applications, follow a similar approach to improve user experience.

Stashpad was co-founded by former Twilio and Nextdoor employees Cara Borenstein and Theo Marin, who met while studying computer science at Columbia University. The founders came up with the idea for Stashpad after recognizing the value of personal notepads for developers in their daily tasks. Stashpad differentiates itself from competitors like Notion, Evernote, and Obsidian by focusing on note-taking for working memory rather than knowledge management. The platform aims to be a dedicated, purpose-built tool for this use case, prioritizing frictionless capture and compartmentalization of different chains of thought.

Stashpad offers free personal usage, while syncing across devices and a mobile app requires users to pay $8 per month. The company is also working on a commercial license for teams at $50 per year. Since its desktop app launch in August, Stashpad has attracted users from major companies such as AWS, Coinbase, Atlassian, and Spotify.

In addition to the desktop client, Stashpad has recently launched its iOS app. The app lets users sync up to 50 notes on the free tier and unlimited notes on the paid tier. With the mobile app designed for quick notes, the founders aimed to maintain a consistent interface and user experience across platforms, giving users the feeling of DMing themselves.

After raising $1.8 million in funding, Stashpad plans to introduce collaborative features for shared notes and brainstorming sessions while maintaining its core function as a personal note-taking app. The startup intends to release an Android app and support for images in notes this quarter, and later, an API to further customize the experience for developers. This integration potential could serve to enhance the capabilities of no-code platforms such as AppMaster.io, streamlining the development process even further.