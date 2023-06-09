Mega music streaming service Spotify is finally and officially testing a new feature called 'Your Offline Mix,' designed to automatically download a user's recent favorite tracks. CEO Daniel Ek confirmed the app's development on Twitter, marking a major step forward in the evolution of music streaming.

Although Ek did not provide further details, a screenshot showcased a playlist capable of storing hours' worth of music. This feature would be particularly useful for those moments when faced with no connectivity, such as during a flight, forgetting to download their favorite tunes beforehand. Spotify has long offered offline playback capability, allowing users to download their playlists and enjoy music without an internet connection.

According to several tweets, some users have already noticed the Offline Mix feature appearing in their apps. However, the territories in which the offline mix feature is being tested remain unknown. There are also concerns about its availability for free users. We have reached out to Spotify for more information and will update this article accordingly once we receive a response.

Back in 2020, reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong discovered Spotify's development of the offline mix feature. Despite never being officially released, Ek's confirmation suggests that the feature is indeed on track to become available for users in the near future.

Notably, Spotify's competitor, YouTube Music, already offers an 'Offline mixtape' function. Further, the Google-owned service allows users to automatically download up to 500 songs across various playlists by simply enabling the 'Smart download' functionality. This update thus brings Spotify up-to-speed with its industry rival.

As the music streaming market continues evolving and growing, it will be interesting to see how new and improved features, like Spotify's 'Your Offline Mix,' will change the way we listen to music in our everyday lives.