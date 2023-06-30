In the realm of tech development, APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) have become essential tools, enabling companies to connect effortlessly to their offerings. However, both the creation and documentation of these APIs are generally a daunting task that consumes a lot of time and resources. Speakeasy, a burgeoning startup, intends to revolutionize this narrative by automating these processes.

The enterprise made a grand entrance into the public sphere, securing a $7.6 million seed funding round. Speakeasy's CEO and co-founder, Sagar Batchu, outlined the company's focus as an API infrastructure entity. In other words, Speakeasy is in the business of developing solutions that streamline the creation and distribution of APIs. For Batchu, this mission is personal due to his background as a developer.

Batchu articulated his enthusiasm about the transformative power of APIs. The technology provides developers with an extraordinary capability by granting them access to the competencies of other companies. As such, it becomes easier for a company's products to gain rapid adoption, while developers also experience less difficulty when integrating with those APIs.

Despite harboring ambitions to create a feature-rich platform that aids in this mission, Speakeasy is currently focusing on introducing two pivotal tools. These are designed not only to assist developers in creating APIs but also to ensure smooth implementation by their users.

The first tool, termed as 'Managed SDKs', operates through an Open API specification provided by developers. Speakeasy's AI technology then comes into play, building a full-fledged API complemented by the necessary documentation. The promising aspect of this tool is its ability to accomplish this usually complex task within a few minutes.

Speakeasy's AI improves and validates the spec, generating SDKs in widely used languages and publishes them automatically to package managers. This automation reduces the time required to set up and update SDKs whenever the spec changes, significantly saving developers' time.

The second tool is tailored to assist the end users of the developers in implementing the API. The tool conveniently abstracts the underlying infrastructure by creating a package using HashiCorp's popular Terraform tool.

Batchu understands the importance of workforce diversity and remote-work flexibility in developing the company. He's confident that a remote-friendly hiring policy will allow the company to tap into diverse talent pools across the world. As such, Speakeasy is currently on the lookout to hire exceptional talent globally, especially engineers to further develop the platform.

The latest funding round was spearheaded by GV alongside participation from various entities including Flex Capital, Quiet Capital, StoryHouse Ventures, and Firestreak Ventures. In the previous year, Speakeasy amassed an additional $3.3 million in a pre-seed funding round. Quiet Capital was at the helm, joined by various prominent industry angel investors.

While the 'Managed SDK' offering from Speakeasy is available from now on, the Terraform tool is currently in its beta stage. Thus, the startup is making significant strides forward while helping developers in a big way. No doubt, Speakeasy's revolutionary vision to automate API creation using AI bodes well for the future of tech development.