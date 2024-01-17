Snyk Secures AppSec Offering through the Strategic Acquisition of Helios

In a strategic move to enhance its application security prowess, much-vaunted developer-centric security enterprise, Snyk, recently confirmed its acquisition of Helios. This Tel Aviv-base startup specialises in aiding developers identify and resolve problems in their microservices during production. The deal underscores Snyk's commitment to solidifying its newly introduced app protection platform, AppRisk, providing a more integrated security service both at development stage and while operating in production.

The lauded startup, Helios, which secured funding to the tune of $5 million back in 2022, did not seek any further funding thereafter. This seed round was jointly driven by Amiti VC and Entrée Capital. The financials of the acquisition were not publicly disclosed.

This acquisition thus marks Snyk's second foray into acquiring companies in this domain, following the purchase of Enso Security in June 2023. This consolidation heralds a larger trend within the sector where major players are procuring targeted solutions, often at a significant markdown, as enterprises actively seek to minimize and consolidate their spending.

Perhaps one of the more promising outcomes of the acquisition is the potential integration of Helios' end-to-end application discovery service and its OpenTelemetry-based run-time data collection tools into Snyk's AppRisk service.

Elaborating on the acquisition, Peter McKay, Snyk's CEO, pointed out that the ever-increasing pace and complexity of software development has seen clients make enormous productivity gains albeit with augmented risk and security apprehensions. The core objective of incorporating Helios into the larger Snyk family is to tackle these valid concerns and evolve the market with their ASPM vision and improved solution.