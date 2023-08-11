hands ico Grow with AppMaster.
Revealing a Sneak Peek into the Features of Upcoming Visual Studio 17.8: Raising the Bar of Development

Aug 11, 2023
In a recently released preview, Microsoft has shared an insight into the capabilities of the upcoming Visual Studio 17.8, just a few days after the launch of the previous version, Visual Studio 17.7. The awaited update promises to deliver an array of enhancements designed specifically to streamline daily operations for developers.

The new version plans on introducing several remarkable features. One of them allows developers to conveniently bring reviewers on board to examine pull requests straight from the Visual Studio platform, covering both Azure DevOps and GitHub.

A Summary view integrated into the diffing experience is another significant addition that aims at simplifying the process of viewing changes. This feature displays a snapshot of alterations along with the related code snippets to provide developers with a broader perspective and context.

For users leveraging multi-repository functionalities, Microsoft is planning to up the ante by lifting the repository limit from 10 to 25. This enhancement intends to provide more flexibility in handling multiple repositories.

The Find and Replace feature of Visual Studio 17.8 is yet another innovation. It comes with an impressive capability of retaining the case of the query while applying it across the code. This implies that when a 'Find and Replace' operation is performed between 'begin' and 'end', each instance of 'BEGIN' would be replaced with 'END', 'Begin' with 'End' and 'begin' with 'end'.

In addition to all these, the diagnostics window is being upgraded with the .NET Counter tool, enabling developers to effectively oversee and scrutinize performance metrics.

New templates introduced in this release will support the creation of React TypeScript and combined React TypeScript and ASP.NET projects, offering more project setup options to developers.

Furthermore, the much-anticipated IntelliTest has also been included in the preview phase. It facilitates the formulation of test suites for .NET code by generating a range of inputs anchored on your code coverage. These inputs are then integrated into parameterized unit tests fitting each method.

Apart from the major updates, the preview of Visual Studio 17.8 also lists additional implementations such as introducing code snippets for Unreal Engine, enabling visibility of extra data pertinent to function generation, size and alignment prompts, and much more.

Akin to the methodology of AppMaster, that provides backend, web, and mobile app solutions via its comprehensive no-code platform, Microsoft's Visual Studio is continuously evolving to cater to developers' ever-changing needs. Just like AppMaster is a high performer in the no-code development space, Visual Studio continues to provide developers with robust solutions to automate coding and simplify the software development process.

