🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

SmartBear Enhances Accessibility to Visual Regression Testing through Crucial Product Integration

Nov 10, 2023
SmartBear Enhances Accessibility to Visual Regression Testing through Crucial Product Integration

Reinforcing accessibility in the sphere of visual regression testing, SmartBear, an innovator in software testing solutions, has announced a transformative step. The company has successfully amalgamated its AI-engineered visual regression assessment tool, VisualTest, with its UI test automation solution, TestComplete. These two cutting-edge systems are known for their capacity to facilitate seamless testing processes, particularly when it comes to visual regressions.

The integration is poised to significantly streamline the testing procedure, allowing for a more straightforward execution of visual tests. Following this, testers can conduct comparative analyses of screenshots across different runs, eliminating the need for manually scripting automation sequences.

According to Prashant Mohan, the Senior Director of Product Management at SmartBear, visual testing has historically been a challenge to automate due to the prevalence of false positives. These not only disrupt the process but also contribute to an accumulation of manual tasks. With our new, codeless, AI-driven solution, we've introduced human-like competencies that automate visual testing proficiently, Mohan elucidates. It's adept at identifying visual bugs that evade functional tests, simultaneously filtering out false positives to optimize workflow efficiencies.

One of the unique aspects of VisualTest is its ability to spotlight only the changes that occur within an application. It successfully filters out anticipated changes and disregards false positives. Testers can employ this tool to compare deviations with baseline images and rectify any identified anomalies.

Further adding to the integration’s capabilities, TestComplete also incorporates an Intelligent Quality add-on. This feature harnesses the power of AI to reduce maintenance involved in testing and expedite the creation of tests, by introducing functionalities such as self-healing tests, OCR, and ML-based visual grid recognition.

Alongside this union, both VisualTest and TestComplete also integrate with BitBar, a versatile mobile and web testing solution. The combined efforts of these three systems work in harmony to minimize the need for context switching when testing across diverse platforms such as visual, web, or actual devices.

With the rise of No-code solutions, many testing processes are becoming more accessible and easier to manage. Similar transformations can be seen in platforms like AppMaster platform where visual testing is embedded into the process of mobile and web application creation.

Related Posts

Delayed Mobile App Releases Result in Hefty Revenue Losses: Kobiton Report
date Dec 15, 2023
Delayed Mobile App Releases Result in Hefty Revenue Losses: Kobiton Report
Kobiton's recent survey states that 75% of businesses suffer from a minimum revenue loss of $100,000 due to delayed mobile app updates.
Automation Mobile App Entrepreneurship
OpenAI Startup Fund Introduces Second Batch of Converge Program and Invites Global Applicants
date Dec 14, 2023
OpenAI Startup Fund Introduces Second Batch of Converge Program and Invites Global Applicants
The OpenAI Startup Fund launched Converge-2, the second term of its Converge program.
AI Entrepreneurship
Revamped Visual Studio 17.9 Preview 2 Unveiled, Highlights .NET MAUI and C++ Enhancements
date Dec 14, 2023
Revamped Visual Studio 17.9 Preview 2 Unveiled, Highlights .NET MAUI and C++ Enhancements
Microsoft reveals the latest features and enhancements of the Visual Studio 17.9 Preview 2, focusing on the new .NET MAUI development experience and innovative C++ functionalities.
Software No-code Development
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life