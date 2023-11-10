SmartBear Enhances Accessibility to Visual Regression Testing through Crucial Product Integration

Reinforcing accessibility in the sphere of visual regression testing, SmartBear, an innovator in software testing solutions, has announced a transformative step. The company has successfully amalgamated its AI-engineered visual regression assessment tool, VisualTest, with its UI test automation solution, TestComplete. These two cutting-edge systems are known for their capacity to facilitate seamless testing processes, particularly when it comes to visual regressions.

The integration is poised to significantly streamline the testing procedure, allowing for a more straightforward execution of visual tests. Following this, testers can conduct comparative analyses of screenshots across different runs, eliminating the need for manually scripting automation sequences.

According to Prashant Mohan, the Senior Director of Product Management at SmartBear, visual testing has historically been a challenge to automate due to the prevalence of false positives. These not only disrupt the process but also contribute to an accumulation of manual tasks. With our new, codeless, AI-driven solution, we've introduced human-like competencies that automate visual testing proficiently, Mohan elucidates. It's adept at identifying visual bugs that evade functional tests, simultaneously filtering out false positives to optimize workflow efficiencies.

One of the unique aspects of VisualTest is its ability to spotlight only the changes that occur within an application. It successfully filters out anticipated changes and disregards false positives. Testers can employ this tool to compare deviations with baseline images and rectify any identified anomalies.

Further adding to the integration’s capabilities, TestComplete also incorporates an Intelligent Quality add-on. This feature harnesses the power of AI to reduce maintenance involved in testing and expedite the creation of tests, by introducing functionalities such as self-healing tests, OCR, and ML-based visual grid recognition.

Alongside this union, both VisualTest and TestComplete also integrate with BitBar, a versatile mobile and web testing solution. The combined efforts of these three systems work in harmony to minimize the need for context switching when testing across diverse platforms such as visual, web, or actual devices.

With the rise of No-code solutions, many testing processes are becoming more accessible and easier to manage. Similar transformations can be seen in platforms like AppMaster platform where visual testing is embedded into the process of mobile and web application creation.