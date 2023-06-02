In recent years, AI-powered chatbot integrations have become increasingly popular, with companies like OpenAI releasing an official ChatGPT app for iOS. In response, web browsers are now pushing the envelope for AI-supported features within their applications. SigmaOS, a LocalGlobe- and Y-Combinator-backed web browser startup, has commenced a limited rollout of its innovative AI assistant, Airis, poised to revolutionize the browsing experience.

Airis sets itself apart by understanding the context of a page and providing relevant information based on that context. For example, users browsing a page about Manchester United can ask Airis about the football team, and it will deliver insightful answers relating specifically to the club without any confusion. Users can effortlessly summon Airis by right-clicking on the text selection instead of navigating to a side panel or separate tab. Moreover, they have the option of engaging in contextual interactions by utilizing split-screen mode, triggered by pressing A.

Unlike other AI-powered agents like ChatGPT, which can only run one thread at a time, Airis enables simultaneous text rewriting or translation on multiple pages, thanks to its ingenious token usage implementation. While Airis is currently founded on OpenAI technology, the team at SigmaOS is exploring the integration of other models, such as Claude and Alpaca.

Mahyad Ghassemibouyaghchi, a co-founder of SigmaOS, disclosed that Airis access is limited at the moment, with interested users needing to join a waitlist. Nonetheless, the company is diligently expanding access daily. In the coming months, SigmaOS plans to train Airis to comprehend entire websites, equipping users to ask questions about services and perform tasks like setting up a SigmaOS workspace for vacations or obtaining guidance on browser usage.