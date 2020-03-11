Co-founders Finbarr Taylor and Nick Raushenbush originally started Shogun as a small side project. However, they quickly realized the potential it held to help small businesses create visually compelling online storefronts. Today, Shogun has evolved into a robust platform that helps non-technical business owners build and customize their online store, plugging directly into Shopify and other eCommerce platforms. The solution recently joined Y Combinator's 2018 winter class and aims to expand its scope beyond Shopify.

At its core, Shogun is an easy-to-use page editor that simplifies the process for small businesses to build an online storefront. The platform aims to empower entrepreneurs and small business owners without technical expertise to present their products online in an appealing and user-friendly manner. By integrating seamlessly with eCommerce services such as Shopify, Shogun allows businesses to create a more personalized online shopping experience for their customers.

Although Shogun competes with design platforms like Webflow, Taylor believes that the focus on non-technical users sets Shogun apart from developer-centric tools. The decision to join Y Combinator was a strategic move to gain access to expert advice and guidance for developing the platform further.

Shogun's original target was page building, which received positive feedback from agencies but was limited in scope. However, when the co-founders decided to leave Shogun running and explore other possibilities, they discovered the platform's immense potential as an easy-to-use solution for entrepreneurs and established businesses alike. As a result, they have since decided to pursue Shogun full-time and expand its scope beyond Shopify.

As Shogun continues its growth trajectory, its journey highlights the impact of emerging low-code and no-code platforms in transforming the digital landscape for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Providing versatile and accessible solutions to meet their unique needs empowers them to thrive in the competitive online market.