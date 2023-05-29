Samsung is on the verge of completing the development of its photo remastering app, Galaxy Enhance-X, for the Galaxy S22 series. The app initially made its debut on the Galaxy S23 lineup in the previous month, and Samsung has expressed its intention to gradually expand the app's availability to older phone models. Though the company has not provided a specific timeline, it is expected that Galaxy S22 users might gain access to the app fairly soon.

A moderator from the Samsung Community forum, responsible for Galaxy camera updates, confirmed that the development of the Enhance-X app for Galaxy S22 is almost complete. It is anticipated that the app may be distributed within the next 2-3 weeks, although this schedule remains tentative. Additional information will be made available once Samsung is prepared to release the app.

As explained last month, the Galaxy Enhance-X app functions similarly to the built-in Photo Remastering feature already present in the Gallery app on the Galaxy S22. The app employs artificial intelligence (AI) to rectify imperfections related to blur, noise, and loss of detail while providing additional tools and finer control over these parameters compared to the standard Photo Remastering function.

Furthermore, the Enhance-X app allows users to modify portrait characteristics, including skin smoothness, color tone, eye size, and jawline. The app leverages AI to remaster photos without requiring users to have an in-depth understanding of photo editing. More importantly, it will not remain exclusive to the latest flagship devices.

Galaxy S23 users can already access the app via the Galaxy Store. The Enhance-X app, currently in its beta stages of development, weighs around 85MB. It is expected that the Galaxy S22 will receive the app next month, with Samsung potentially expanding its availability to other phone models soon after. However, it is unclear whether these older phones will receive the beta version of the app, like the Galaxy S23, or if Samsung is prepared to conclude the beta period and distribute the app more broadly.

