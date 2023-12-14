Revamped Visual Studio 17.9 Preview 2 Unveiled, Highlights .NET MAUI and C++ Enhancements

In a major tech industry update, Microsoft has launched the second preview of Visual Studio 17.9, introducing novel features particularly targeted at improving .NET MAUI and C++ development workflows.

One of the game-changer features involves users' ability to now automatically envelop certain code segments in bracket delimiters, including 'double quotes', 'single quotes', and parentheses. This compares to the former version, where users were required to manually key in both ends of the quoted material. To facilitate this feature, users can navigate to Tools > Options > Text Editor and tick on the option that reads 'Automatically surround selections when typing quotes or brackets.'

Noteworthy additions have been made to the C++ coding arena as well. The utility '#include' has received new options, inclusive of '#include diagnostics', offering a graphical display of how frequently each #include directive has been referred in the code. This offers a reference count atop the directive, with users having the freedom to click on it to view specific references. What's impressive is that users can get a quick view of the references just by double-clicking on the referenced objects.

The laudable '#include diagnostics build time' addition provides useful insights into the compilation durations of #include directives following Build Insights execution. This addresses the ever-demanding needs of developers for highly efficient build-time management.

Visual Studio 17.9 Preview 2 also brings in the facility to conduct unit tests for situations involving remote Linux. Users can now execute their C++ projects that target Linux on WSL or remote systems using the Test Explorer feature. Microsoft's Azure Networking Team has already started leveraging this feature, reflecting its practicality in real-world development contexts.

The final notable advancement comes in the form of .NET MAUI support for the Live Property Explorer – a potent tool that helps to inspect XAML properties during debugging. This feature allows developers to view and modify properties dynamically during runtime, hence increasing developmental efficiency and productivity.

